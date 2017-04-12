Alan Scott Joins ADG/EasyCare

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Alan Scott has joined ADG/EasyCare as an F&I specialist, the company announced. An eight-year industry veteran, Scott will serve as a trainer and producer at client dealerships to help ADG/EasyCare dealers succeed.

"I love the car business and I wanted to get a different take on it, and ADG/EasyCare really has a great grasp on the F&I side of the business," Scott said. "They are able to train talented people and I'm excited to both learn from them and bring the expertise to dealers in my area."

Scott began his automotive career in 2009 as a salesperson at Medlin Motors in Rocky Mount, N.C. He brings expertise in automotive retail and compliance to his new role, which he will share with the dealers he supports.

"Alan brings great energy to ADG/EasyCare and we are very happy to have him on board. We expect great things from Alan!" said Greg English, President of ADG/EasyCare.

About EasyCare®

EasyCare's mission is to help dealers succeed at every customer touchpoint by creating passionate employees and customers. Whether it's protecting the dealerships' customers on their behalf or helping deliver the ultimate driving experience, EasyCare is fully engaged. Since 1984, the company has provided leading-edge benefits that have helped nationwide dealers deliver an outstanding ownership experience to over 7 million customers. EasyCare provides the only F&I benefits that are named a "MOTOR TREND Recommended Best Buy" for franchised dealers, in addition to a full suite of training programs, management development, and proprietary software. For more information, please visit www.easycare.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/11/11G135706/Images/Alan-Scott-399x600-9c003818b70fa9579c2e32aa3c9fb9aa.jpg