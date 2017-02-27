Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Timing of 2016 Year End Results, Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

Alaris Royalty Corp. ("Alaris" or the "Corporation") (TSX:AD) is pleased to announce that it expects to release its 2016 year-end financial results for the period ended December 31, 2016 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Alaris management will host a conference call at 9am MST (11am EST), Wednesday, March 8, 2017 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Corporation.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-866-223-7781 (or 1-416-340-2216). Alternatively, to listen to this event online, please enter www.gowebcasting.com/8384 in to your web browser and follow the prompts given. Please connect to the call or log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for instant replay until 11:59pm Eastern Time, March 15, 2017. You can access the replay by dialing toll free 1-800-408-3053 (or 1-905-694-9451) and entering the passcode 1739891. The webcast will be archived for 90 days and is available for replay by using the same link as above or by finding the link we'll have stored under the "Investor" section - "Presentations and Events", on our website at www.alarisroyalty.com.

About Alaris

The Corporation provides alternative financing to a diversified group of private companies ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Royalties or distributions to Alaris from the Private Company Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin, same clinic sales, gross revenues and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.