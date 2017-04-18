Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Timing of Q1 2017 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast and Annual Meeting Date

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) -

Alaris Royalty Corp. ("Alaris" or the "Corporation") (TSX:AD) is pleased to announce that it expects to release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Monday, May 8, 2017. Alaris management will host a conference call at 9am MST (11am EST), Tuesday, May 9, 2017 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Corporation.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-800-273-9672 (or 1-416-340-2216). Alternatively, to listen to this event online, please enter www.gowebcasting.com/8456 in to your web browser and follow the prompts given. Please connect to the call or log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for instant replay until 11:59pm Eastern Time, May 16, 2017. You can access the replay by dialing toll free 1-800-408-3053 (or 1-905-694-9451) and entering the passcode 7821379. The webcast will be archived for 90 days and is available for replay by using the same link as above or by finding the link we'll have stored under the "Investor" section - "Presentations and Events", on our website at www.alarisroyalty.com.

Annual General and Special Meeting

Alaris will be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of common shareholders at 2:30pm MST on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Hotel Le Germain, 899 Centre Street SW, Calgary, AB. Materials for the meeting have been mailed to shareholder of record on April 4, 2017 and copies are available and the Corporations profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on its website under the "Investors" section.

About Alaris

The Corporation provides alternative financing to a diversified group of private companies ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Royalties or distributions to Alaris from the Private Company Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin, same clinic sales, gross revenues and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.