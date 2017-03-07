Alaris Royalty Corp. Releases 2016 Financial Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) -

Alaris Royalty Corp. ("Alaris" or the "Corporation") (TSX:AD) is pleased to announce its results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016. The results are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

2016 Highlights:

Total capital deployment of over CAD$108 million funded primarily through internally generated cash flow ($86 million sourced from cash flow from operations and proceeds from redemptions) into three new Partners and two follow on transactions with current Partners: USD$22 million into Sandbox Acquisitions, LLC and Sandbox Advertising, LP (collectively "Sandbox") USD$30 million into M-Rhino Holdings, LLC, operating as Providence Industries ("Providence") USD$18 million into Matisia, LLC ("Matisia") USD$4.3 million into an affiliate of LMS Limited Partnership ("LMS") USD$6.5 million into a subsidiary of Federal Resources Supply Company ("Federal Resources")

Exited three partnerships recognizing significant gains and strong IRRs Exited the LifeMark Health Limited Partnership ("LifeMark") investment after over eleven successful years as a Partner. On gross capital contributions of CAD$67.5 million, the Corporation received CAD$77.2 million in regular monthly distributions and in March 2016 the Corporation received the last CAD$38.4 million of CAD$123.4 million in total exit proceeds resulting in a net gain in 2016 of CAD$18.6 million, total proceeds from LifeMark of $200.6 million, and an IRR over the life of the investment of 27%. Exited the Solowave Designs, LP ("Solowave") investment after six successful years as a Partner. On gross capital contributions of CAD$42.5 million, the Corporation received CAD$31.4 million in regular monthly distributions and sold its units in October 2016 for exit proceeds of CAD$44.6 million for total gross proceeds of CAD$76.0 million, a net gain in 2016 of CAD$1.6 million, and an IRR over the life of the investment of 17%. Exited the Mid-Atlantic Holdings, LLC ("MAHC") investment after one year which resulted in USD$3.9 million of additional distributions paid to Alaris (Alaris' agreement with MAHC included a minimum payment of three years of distributions) as well as a USD$14.4 million payment for the repurchase of the MAHC units. As a result, Alaris had a total return of 53% on its USD$13.28 investment in the one year the MAHC units were held by Alaris.

Increased net cash from operating activities by 23.2% compared to the prior year, a total of $73.3 million for the year.

$58.8 million in dividends paid in the year, a payout ratio of 80% for 2016.

Increased Normalized EBITDA by +14.3% on a per share basis.

Increased gross revenue by +12.7%, on a per share basis.

Presidents Message

Alaris had another record year of financial results in 2016 with revenue, EBITDA and net cash from operations per share increasing to all-time highs. Our diversified revenue stream and unique offering to private companies continues to deliver the benefits to both our shareholders and our private company partners envisioned when the company was founded 13 years ago. During the year, we had our sixth, seventh and eighth exit events. Not only did those events crystalize outstanding returns for Alaris, they also serve as valuable case studies for entrepreneurs that are deciding between Alaris and other financing alternatives in an increasingly competitive industry.

Financially, our company is in a strong position. Coming off of a year in which revenue and EBITDA per share went up by 12.7% and 14.3% respectively, Alaris has ample room on our balance sheet to deploy capital without coming to the equity markets for some time. Our dividend remains secure and our expectation is that our payout ratio will continue to drop throughout the year with expected resolutions on KMH and Group SM, as well as the continuing improvements to SCR's and Kimco's business. Further capital deployment will also contribute to the point where we hope to continue our track record of dividend increases.

2016 and the early stages of 2017 have seen a noticeable increase in the competitiveness within the private company financing industry. As investors look for higher returns than what have been found in conventional areas, hundreds of billions of dollars have moved into the private equity and mezzanine debt markets. It's now an environment for prudent investors to stay disciplined and pick the right spots for capital deployment. Alaris has several innovative features that help us stand out in a crowded marketplace, which will continue to allow us to grow without changing our risk or return expectations. Based on our pipeline of transactions that are signed to exclusive, but not binding letters of intent, we expect active deployment over the coming months.

As we say goodbye to 2016 and tremendous partners in LifeMark, Solowave and Mid-Atlantic, we look forward to another very successful year in 2017. Adding Sandbox, Providence, Matisia and ccComm in the last twelve months has allowed us to keep growing and we expect another fruitful year of capital deployment both with adding new partners, as well as continuing to fund the growth of our current partners.

Financial Results

Per Share Results Three Months Ended - Dec 31 Year ended - Dec 31 2016 2015 % Change 2016 2015 % Change Revenue per share $0.75 $0.64 +17.2% $2.75 $2.44 +12.7% Normalized EBITDA per share $0.69 $0.56 +23.2% $2.40 $2.10 +14.3% Net cash from operating activities per share $0.86 $0.64 +34.4% $2.02 $1.64 +23.2% Dividends per share $0.405 $0.405 +0.0% $1.620 $1.565 +3.2% Basic earnings per share $0.60 $0.57 +5.3% $1.83 $1.70 +8.2% Fully diluted earnings per share $0.59 $0.57 +5.3% $1.81 $1.68 +8.3% Weighted average basic shares outstanding (000's) 36,365 36,116 36,336 33,960

1Using the weighted average shares outstanding for the year.

The Corporation recorded earnings of $66.5 million, EBITDA of $92.3 million and Normalized EBITDA of $87.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to earnings of $57.9 million, EBITDA of $75.6 million and Normalized EBITDA of $71.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. The 22.1% increase in Normalized EBITDA is a result of the addition of three new Partners in the past twelve months: Sandbox (March 2016), Providence (April 2016), and Matisia (October 2016) and follow on investments to Federal Resources and LMS, offset by the redemptions for LifeMark (March 2016), Solowave (September 2016) and Mid-Atlantic (December 2016). Net Cash from operating activities per share increased by 23.2%. Net Cash from operating activities was $73.3 million compared to $58.8 million in dividends paid during the year ending December 31, 2016, an actual payout ratio of 80.3%. This represents the actual cash flow of the business and excludes accrued distributions from Partners that were not received in the current year but that are expected to be paid in the next twelve months of $11.2 million (SM, Labstat, SCR and Agility).

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA (thousands) Three Months Ended - Dec 31 Year ended - Dec 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Earnings $ 21,724 $ 20,550 $ 66,553 $ 57,861 Adjustments to Net Income: Amortization and depreciation 71 63 279 203 Finance costs 1,483 853 5,882 3,205 Income tax expense 5,249 3,925 19,589 14,315 EBITDA 28,527 25,391 92,303 75,585 Normalizing Adjustments Gain on disposal of investment (94) - (20,271) (2,792) Foreign exchange loss/(gain) (5,078) (5,153) 5,030 (25,446) Impairment of Preferred Units - - 7,000 20,460 Bad Debt Expense 1,589 - 2,442 3,570 Penalties and Fees - - 656 - Normalized EBITDA $ 24,944 $ 20,237 $ 87,160 $ 71,377

Revenues from Partners for the year ended December 31, 2016 totaled $100.0 million (including $11.2 million in revenue accrued for SM, SCR, Agility and the Labstat sweep - $1 million of the $2.1 million sweep has already been collected with the remaining due in April 2017) compared to $82.8 million in the prior year period. The increase of 20.8% is a result of the addition of new Partners and follow on contributions, year over year performance metric adjustments from each of the Partners as described below, partially offset for redemptions by Partners in 2015 and 2016 as well as lower accrued revenue for Kimco and SCR in the period.

Subsequent to December 31, 2016, the Corporation, through its subsidiary Salaris USA Royalty Inc. ("Salaris"), contributed USD$4 million to C&C Communications LLC ("ccComm") for an annualized distribution of USD$0.6 million. ccComm is a Sprint retailer with over 50 locations throughout the Northwest and Central U.S. ccComm is expected to use the partnership to pursue a roll-up strategy in which Salaris expects to contribute additional capital to support ccComm's growth program.

As an update on corporate developments, progress continues to be made on all previously disclosed matters and the Corporation has not revised its expectations relating to such matters. Of note, SM has recently received a commitment letter from a lender to replace the majority of SM's current senior debt. The replacement of SM's senior debt provider will result in substantially decreased monthly fees paid by SM which should improve SM's cash flows and result in some level of distributions being paid to Alaris in the coming months. As part of the Corporation's agreement to extend the repurchase timeline for Agility to April 30, 2017, Agility will continue to make regular monthly distributions but will also start making monthly payments against the unpaid distribution balance of USD$1.7 million starting in March 2017. The KMH strategic process continues with the second of a number of transactions to close imminently resulting in another $0.5 million of cash coming to Alaris. For more details on the performance of Alaris' Private Company Partner's please refer to the "Private Company Partner Update" section of the Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2016 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on our website under the "Investor" section at www.alarisroyalty.com.

Outlook

Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017 (no revenue to be accrued for Kimco or SCR, only amounts received will be recorded). For the first quarter of 2017, those same agreements provide for revenues of approximately $20.9 million for the Corporation. Annual general and administrative expenses are currently estimated at $8.3 million annually and include all public company costs.

The Corporation's Annualized Payout Ratio is just over 100% with no distributions from SM, Kimco, SCR and KMH. The table below sets out our estimated current run rate of net cash from operating activities alongside the after-tax impact of the various resolutions management is working toward:

Annualized Cash Flow (in 000's) Comments Amount ($) $ / Share Revenue $1.32 USD/CAD exchange rate $ 83,400 $ 2.30 General & Admins. (8,300) (0.23) Interest & Taxes (16,500) (0.45) Net cash flow $ 58,600 1.61 Annual Dividend 59,000 1.62 Surplus / (Shortfall) (400) (0.01) Other Considerations: KMH Receive $26.9 million for units reduces interest expense +1,250 +0.03 SM Restart distributions & receive $28 million of proceeds +5,900 +0.16 SCR & Kimco Every $2 million in distributions received is $0.05/share +1,600 +0.05 New Investments Every $20 million deployed @ 15% +1,515 +0.04 Sequel Roll Partial Redemption (1) -5,000 -0.14

(1) Sequel to pay a cash distribution of US$30 million while retaining US$62 million invested in return for annual distributions of US$6.2 million

The senior debt facility was drawn to $99.4 million at December 31, 2016, with the capacity to draw up to another $80 million based on current covenants. The annual interest rate on that debt was approximately 4.95% at December 31, 2016 and remains at that level today.

The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Comprehensive Income, and Statement of Cash Flows are attached to this news release. Alaris' financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.alarisroyalty.com.

About the Corporation:

Alaris provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top-line" financial performance measure such as gross margin or same store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

Alaris Royalty Corp.

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at December 31, 2016

31-Dec 31-Dec 2016 2015 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,490,843 $ 20,990,702 Prepayments 2,097,070 2,434,451 Income tax receivable - 3,528,509 Trade and other receivables 16,762,204 10,577,985 Investment tax credit receivable 3,653,719 3,796,888 Promissory notes receivable 21,922,445 11,750,000 Current Assets 73,926,281 53,078,535 Promissory notes and other receivables 7,891,312 7,234,945 Deposits 16,255,771 11,981,345 Equipment 647,445 791,942 Intangible assets 6,206,455 6,297,392 Investments at fair value 681,093,370 704,109,367 Investment tax credit receivable 1,200,604 4,716,919 Non-current assets 713,294,957 735,131,910 Total Assets $ 787,221,239 $ 788,210,445 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,057,457 $ 2,138,132 Dividends payable 4,905,368 4,900,869 Foreign exchange contracts 712,349 5,345,488 Income tax payable 2,007,244 1,841,634 Current Liabilities 10,682,418 14,226,123 Deferred income taxes 22,457,580 19,490,794 Loans and borrowings 99,382,999 77,447,075 Non-current liabilities 121,840,579 96,937,869 Total Liabilities $ 132,522,997 $ 111,163,992 Equity Share capital $ 617,892,818 $ 617,626,773 Equity reserve 11,628,364 7,525,767 Fair value reserve (27,930,940 ) 1,874,903 Translation reserve 23,029,120 27,651,191 Retained earnings 30,078,880 22,367,819 Total Equity $ 654,698,242 $ 677,046,453 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 787,221,239 $ 788,210,445

Alaris Royalty Corp.

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income / (loss)

For the year ended December 31, 2016

Year ended December 31, 2016 2016 2015 Revenues Royalties and distributions $ 98,486,160 $ 81,894,788 Interest and other 1,556,213 951,683 Total Revenue 100,042,373 82,846,471 Other income Gain on partner redemption 20,270,826 2,792,457 Realized gain/(loss) on foreign exchange contracts 3,472,809 (4,155,100 ) Total Other income / (loss) 23,743,635 (1,362,643 ) Salaries and benefits 3,360,999 2,822,459 Corporate and office 3,296,509 2,849,447 Legal and accounting fees 2,512,724 2,262,792 Non-cash stock-based compensation 4,368,640 3,535,268 Bad debt expense 2,442,130 3,570,277 Impairment of preferred units 7,000,000 20,460,000 Depreciation and amortization 278,533 203,170 Total Operating Expenses 23,259,535 35,703,413 Earnings / (loss) before the undernoted 100,526,473 45,780,415 Finance costs 5,881,981 3,205,244 Unrealized (gain)/loss on foreign exchange contracts (4,633,139 ) 3,803,858 Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) 13,135,606 (33,405,320 ) Earnings before taxes 86,142,025 72,176,633 Current income tax expense 7,104,359 2,262,824 Deferred income tax expense 12,484,287 12,052,333 Total income tax expense 19,588,646 14,315,157 Earnings 66,553,379 57,861,476 Other comprehensive income Transfer on redemption of investments at fair value (27,399,056 ) 2,667,543 Net change in fair value of investments at fair value (8,019,550 ) 3,972,055 Tax effect of items in other comprehensive income 5,612,763 (2,127,342 ) Foreign currency translation differences (4,622,071 ) 20,579,774 Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year, net of income tax (34,427,914 ) 25,092,030 Total comprehensive income for the year 32,125,465 82,953,506 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $1.83 $1.70 Fully diluted earnings per share $1.81 $1.68 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 36,335,524 33,960,479 Fully Diluted 36,711,139 34,390,355

Alaris Royalty Corp.

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended December 31