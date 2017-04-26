AlarmForce Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - AlarmForce Industries Inc. (TSX:AF) ("AlarmForce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the management nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated March 20, 2017 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2017 (the "Meeting"). The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and following is the results of such ballot:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Alain Cote 7,550,888 (79.72%) 1,921,349 (20.28%) Graham Badun 9,138,348 (97.01%) 282,889 (2.99%) Chris Gokiert 7,831,075 (99.93%) 5,604 (0.07%) Lee Matheson 9,468,633 (99.96%) 3,604 (0.04%) James Matthews 7,825,475 (99.86%) 11,204 (0.14%) Laurenz Nienaber 7,545,288 (79.66%) 1,926,949 (20.34%)

In addition, the Company also reports that: (i) shareholders voted to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company; (ii) shareholders voted, on an advisory basis, against the shareholder proposal with respect to the implementation of a shareholder rights plan; and (iii) shareholders voted to approve amendments to the articles of the Company in order to empower the board of directors of the Company to appoint one or more additional directors between meetings of shareholders, as further described in the Circular.

Mr. Matheson was elected chairman of the board subsequent to the Meeting.

About AlarmForce

AlarmForce provides security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance and related services to residential and commercial subscribers throughout Canada and select markets in the United States. More information about the Company's products and services can be found at www.alarmforce.com.