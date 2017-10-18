AlarmForce Announces Declaration of Dividend of $0.045 per Share

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - AlarmForce Industries Inc. (TSX:AF) announces today that the Board of Directors have declared a cash dividend of $0.045 per share payable on November 17, 2017 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2017.

For Canadian resident shareholders, this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

About AlarmForce

AlarmForce provides security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance and related services to residential and commercial subscribers throughout Canada and in the United States. More information about the Company's products and services can be found at www.alarmforce.com.