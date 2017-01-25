AlarmForce Announces Q3 and Fiscal Full Year 2016 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - AlarmForce Industries ("AlarmForce") (TSX:AF) will release its Q3 and fiscal full year results for 2016 on Monday, January 30, 2017. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time hosted by Graham Badun, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Lynch, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time Participant Dial-in Numbers: Local - Toronto: 647-252-4475 Operator-Assisted Toll Free - North American: 1-866-521-6106 Conference ID: 60717573 INSTANT REPLAY A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. To access the recording: Toll Free International: 1-855-859-2056 Passcode: 60717573 Expiry Date: February 5, 2017 at 23:59 ET

About AlarmForce

AlarmForce provides security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance and related services to residential and commercial subscribers throughout Canada and the United States. More information about AlarmForce's products and services can be found at www.alarmforce.com.

