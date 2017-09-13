AlarmForce Joins Toronto Fall Home Show, September 15-17 at Enercare Centre

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 13, 2017) - AlarmForce Industries "AlarmForce" (TSX:AF) is pleased to announce their participation in the Toronto Fall Home Show, September 15-17 at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place in Downtown Toronto.

This will be the first time in over 20 years that AlarmForce has participated in a large-scale trade show. To mark the occasion, AlarmForce will host an interactive booth showcasing the latest in home automation, home security and personal medical alarm technology where visitors will be eligible for exclusive discounts on AlarmForce products and services plus free promotional merchandise. Additionally, guests will be invited to enter a draw for a free CONNECT home security bundle with one year of monitoring.

"We're excited to be back at the Toronto Fall Home Show. A lot has changed in the home security space since our last appearance and we're eager to demonstrate our industry-leading products, partnerships and offerings to Canadians interested in home automation," said Graham Badun, President and CEO of AlarmForce.

AlarmForce joins approximately 300 retailers, suppliers and renovators and over 25,000 visitors over the course of the weekend. The brand will be present throughout the weekend at booth 638 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on location details, show features and ticket rates visit fallhomeshow.com.

About AlarmForce

Founded in 1988, AlarmForce Industries is a leader in security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance and other home automation related products and services to residential and commercial subscribers throughout Canada. AlarmForce Industries is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock exchange (TSX:AF). More information about the company's products and services can be found at alarmforce.com.