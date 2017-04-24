AlarmForce Launches New Mobile Personal Emergency Response System, AlarmCare Go

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - AlarmForce Industries "AlarmForce" (TSX:AF) is excited to announce the launch of AlarmCare Go, a fully mobile Personal Emergency Response System (mPERS).

Responding to the needs of users aged 65 and older, AlarmCare Go provides security and peace of mind to seniors and family caregivers through an affordable personal safety monitor. Using satellite GPS tracking and cellular technology, AlarmForce's trained operators can quickly confirm users' locations, detect falls and medical emergencies and report to first responders. Live two-way voice support is available directly through the emergency pendant to connect the user immediately with the AlarmCare response team. Even when the user is unable to push the button themselves, the device will detect a fall automatically and signal for help.

According to Statistics Canada, by 2031 life expectancy is projected to reach 81.9 for males and 86.0 for females. Furthermore, Statistics Canada is forecasting that seniors (Canadians 65 years of age and older) will comprise between 25% and 30% of the total population (Statistics Canada, 2014).

As demographic shifts take place so does the impact on our health. Persistent debilitating diseases, such as arthritis and diabetes, to name a few, create limitations but do not necessarily force people to leave their homes. Moreover, there is a growing number of seniors who are staying at home longer because they choose to do so. They are in better health than their parents, and through advances in science and medicine, capable of staying in their homes longer.

"One of the very significant issues that many adult Canadians currently face is the care for their aging parents," said Graham Badun, President and CEO, AlarmForce. "24/7 care becomes difficult, but through technology AlarmCare Go can monitor your parent's safety and inform first responders and family members in the event of a fall or other emergency."

With its GPS-enabled technology, AlarmCare Go allows wearers, family members and caregivers to operate their lives with greater independence, freedom and peace of mind. The fastest growing portion of the Canadian Population is aged 85 years of age and older according to the Chief Public Health Officer's Report on the State of Public Health in Canada, 2014 (http://www.phac-aspc.gc.ca/cphorsphc-respcacsp/2014/chang-eng.php). This age group grew from 309,000 in 1993 to 702,000 in 2013 (an increase of 127%).

AlarmForce is planning to announce other product enhancements throughout the year ahead as technological advances will further enhance the AlarmCare Go capabilities. "Clearly, this is a growing demographic segment," said Badun. "As the leader in Canadian home automation and security, the advances in technology allow all Canadians, both parents and children, to have a greater sense of security and awareness."

About AlarmForce

AlarmForce provides security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance and related services to residential and commercial subscribers throughout Canada and select markets in the United States. More information about the company's products and services can be found at alarmforce.com