AlarmForce Re-Files Q3 2016 Interim and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results to Correct Clerical Errors; No Impact on Revenue, Earnings or Financial Position

February 16, 2017 07:30 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - AlarmForce Industries Inc. (TSX:AF) (AlarmForce or the Company) announced today that it has re-filed its unaudited interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the period ended July 31, 2016 and its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2016 and related MD&A in order to correct minor clerical, classification and conforming errors. These errors have no impact on revenue, earnings or the presentation of the operating performance or cash profile of AlarmForce. This filing is being made at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to a review by OSC staff.
Details of certain of the amendments are set out below.
Q3 2016 Interim Financial Statements and MD&A:
Financial Statements
MD&A
Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A:
MD&A
The unaudited interim financial statements and related MD&A for the period ended July 31, 2016 and the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2016 and related MD&A originally filed on January 30, 2017 should not be relied upon.
