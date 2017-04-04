Alaska Government Officials Recognize Graphite One Project as Significant Infrastructure Project of a "Supply Critical Mineral"

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Graphite One Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GPH)(OTCQB:GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "GPH" or the "Company") notes that its Graphite Creek development project located near Nome, Alaska was included among the infrastructure projects introduced into testimony to the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, at its March 30, 2017 hearing, entitled "The potential for infrastructure improvements to create jobs and reduce the cost of living through all-of-the-above energy and mineral production in Alaska."

In written testimony to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources oversight hearing, Alaska's State Geologist, Steve Masterman, listed the Graphite Creek Project among the state's "significant potential development and infrastructure projects." Mr. Masterman noted:

"The Graphite Creek Project Located on the Seward Peninsula, approximately 50 miles from Nome, this is the largest graphite deposit in the United States and could supply the nation's graphite needs for decades. Natural graphite is a "Supply Critical Mineral", and currently there is no domestic production. Infrastructure needed for the project is anticipated to include a 16-mile, all-season access road and a power generating facility. In addition, the project is exploring opportunities to locate their graphite reprocessing facility in Alaska, which, with infrastructure and financing support, would be an additional boost for local employment and economics."

Joy Baker, Port of Nome director, testified that her agency includes the Graphite One project among its infrastructure priorities:

"The world-class Graphite Creek prospect near Nome has attracted significant interest and it has been characterized as the largest and highest grade large flake graphite deposit in the U.S. Its development is very close and the Port of Nome will play a key role in both in supporting its development, and exporting the raw material for refining in Alaska or in the Lower 48."

"We are pleased to see Alaska state officials include our project in their infrastructure plans as outlined to the U.S. Senate," said Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One. "Graphite Creek has the potential to provide a secure U.S. source of a material critical to high-tech, green-tech and national security applications."

The Senate hearing and written testimony can be found at: https://www.energy.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/hearings-and-business-meetings?ID=0293C1AE-DB44-42B1-8EFB-B14AEFAD57E1

OTCQB Listing

Effective April 3, 2017, the Company will be listed on the OTCQB.

