Alation Delivers Integration with Tableau 10.4 and Previews Tableau Extensions Integration at Tableau Conference 2017

Alation becomes the first data catalog to deliver governance for insight features supporting all Tableau customers, whether on desktops or servers

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Alation Inc., the collaborative data company, today announced new ways in Tableau to make Governance for Insight simple, with support for Tableau's new certification badge delivered in Tableau Server 10.4. Alation's automated data catalog, with its ability to provide the simplest, most robust way to share curated and certified information for self-service analytics, will leverage the Tableau Certification Badge embedded in Tableau Visualizations in Tableau Server 10.4 to put that information right in front of customers. Alation will also support Tableau Desktop customers through the Tableau Extensions API, a new Tableau capability available for developers to try, demonstrated with Alation during the keynote at Tableau Conference 2017.

"The new Extensions API lets our partners more seamlessly integrate their solutions with Tableau," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer at Tableau. "These new integrations with Alation will enable enhanced trust and confidence for governed self-service analytics."

Certification badging is the most effective way to change user behavior, leading to improved adherence to governance policies and procedures. The badges visually rate the trustworthiness of data driving the visualization, providing a seamless in-line communication within the natural workflow of self-service analytics users. With the Alation integration, Tableau users can hover over the certification badge for a transparent view of the origins of the data source, including information on who certified it, the lineage of the data and the originating source of the data, no matter how many back-end systems that data has flowed through. The details behind the badge are delivered through Alation, leveraging the full capabilities of Alation's automated enterprise data catalog.

Together, Alation and Tableau also support Governance for Insight for Tableau desktop customers. Tableau today previewed Tableau Extensions API, a new API currently available for developers to build on, that supports taking action from the desktop. Alation leverages Tableau Extensions API to drive proactive recommendations to desktop users directly from its data catalog. The integration enables Alation to push endorsement, warnings and depreciation notifications to users of Tableau Desktop, appearing in-line, within visualizations and dashboards themselves to create transparency and encourage adoption of data governance recommendations. Together, Alation's integration with certification badging on Tableau Server and Tableau Extensions for Tableau Desktop make governance for insights actionable for every Tableau customer.

"The complexity of today's enterprise data environments presents challenges for organizations working to establish self-service culture. Last year at Tableau Conference, we delivered an integration with Tableau Projects to ensure data stewards could curate and certify Tableau data assets. We are now taking that integration a step further by putting that certification directly in front of the end user as they consume information," said Satyen Sangani, CEO, Alation. "The partnership between Alation and Tableau creates the only Governance for Insight solution available in the market today, and offers users a clear way to understand and trust their data."

See Governance for Insight in Action at Tableau Conference 2017

See a demo of Governance for Insight during the Tableau Conference Keynote on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8:30am PT or drop by Alation's booth #353. Also, attend the Alation customer speaking session:

Session: Trust In Data - Scaling Analytic Innovation for Enterprise Decisions

Speakers: Chris Kakkanatt, Data Science Team Leader, and Neil Patel, Director, Data Science, Pfizer

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017

Time: 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. PT

Location: South - L1 - Bayside B - StoryPoints Theater 1

Today's data innovators are implementing big changes to ensure that everyone -- from product development to marketing, sales to operations, and employees in between -- is data-driven and has easy access to impactful visualizations. Empowering a data-driven culture requires changes to how you organize and govern data access. What does it actually take to get there? Join us in this session and learn how Pfizer used an enterprise data catalog to inspire the data, organizational, and cultural changes necessary to deliver on the promise of enterprise scale self-service analytics.

Learn more about Alation and Tableau

Read more about Governance for Insight with Alation and Tableau: https://www.tableau.com/tableau-alation

Learn more with the whitepaper: Governance for Insight with Tableau

About Alation

Alation, the leader in collaborative data cataloging, empowers analysts and information stewards to search, query and collaborate for faster, more accurate insights. The Alation platform leverages artificial intelligence to automatically capture the rich context of enterprise data, including relationships between data sets, analyst usage and trusted insights. Customers include Albertsons, eBay, Pfizer, Square, and some of the world's largest financial services firms. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation is funded by Costanoa Ventures, Data Collective, Harmony Partners, and Icon Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.

Alation Supporting Resources