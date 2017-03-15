Alation and Trifacta Deliver Best-in-Class, Integrated Data Cataloging and Data Wrangling Solution

Joint customers eBay, MarketShare and Munich Re adopt both Alation and Trifacta as key components of their analytics initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Alation Inc., the collaborative data company, and Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling, today announced the extension of their partnership to include the joint delivery of an integrated solution for self-service data discovery and preparation -- required elements of modern analytics platforms.

The unified solution leverages deep integration between the two products to drive a seamless experience for the data analyst, no matter which application they start from. Analysts can start to work with data from either the Alation Data Catalog or Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise. No matter where they begin their experience, whether it starts with data discovery or with data preparation, users can access data catalog and data wrangling features within a single interface. The integration tames self-service analytic chaos by providing analysts with a choice of where to start the often iterative process of preparing data for self-service analysis.

"Organizations are embracing self-service analytics but struggle with the distributed nature of self-service analytic projects. Analysts need the tools that allow them to work productively and in a more collaborative manner with data experts -- from finding, understanding and trusting their data, to preparing that data for analysis," said Satyen Sangani, CEO, Alation. "Our partnership with Trifacta enables analysts to accomplish all of that within a single solution across databases and Hadoop -- making their work much more efficient."

"As the new analytics stack comes into focus, it is critical that best-of-breed products seamlessly work together. To do so, organizations must openly share metadata across applications and users to ensure they can effectively utilize and govern their information," said Adam Wilson, CEO, Trifacta. "Through our partnership with Alation, we are providing analysts with a seamlessly integrated solution for data wrangling and cataloging that meets the requirements of modern self-service analytics."

Many enterprises already understand that a productive self-service analytics organization requires more than business intelligence (BI) and analytics tools, including joint Alation and Trifacta customers eBay, MarketShare and Munich Re. Analysts must have a deep and wide understanding of the complete lineage of data. They must be able to discover, wrangle and trust their data to achieve the benefits of self-service analytics.

"At Munich Re, our data strategy is geared to offer new and better risk-related services to our customers. A core-piece in that strategy is our integrated self-service data analytics platform. Alation's social catalog is part of that platform and already helps more than 600 users in the group to discover data easily and to share knowledge with each other. With the introduction of Trifacta's powerful data wrangling solution to the platform and the tight integration of both tools we expect time to insight to go down significantly," said Wolfgang Hauner, chief data officer, Munich Re.

Alation and Trifacta have committed to a joint development roadmap through the end of 2017. The initial integration is scheduled for customer general availability in the second quarter of 2017.

About Alation

Alation is the first data catalog built for collaboration. With Alation, analysts are empowered to search, query and collaborate to achieve faster, more accurate insights. Alation automatically captures the rich context of enterprise data, including what the data describes, who has used it, and the relationships between the data, analysis and insights. Alation's catalog is generated and updated using automated intelligence and improved through human curation by analysts, stewards, experts, and business users. Alation is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Bloomberg Beta, Costanoa Venture Capital, Data Collective and General Catalyst Partners. Customers include eBay, Albertsons, Square, and some of the world's largest insurance and pharmaceutical firms. For more information, visit alation.com.

About Trifacta

Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling software, significantly enhances the value of an enterprise's big data by enabling users to easily transform and enrich raw, complex data into clean and structured formats for analysis. Leveraging decades of innovative work in human-computer interaction, scalable data management and machine learning, Trifacta's unique technology creates a partnership between user and machine, with each side learning from the other and becoming smarter with experience. Trifacta is backed by Accel Partners, Cathay Innovation, Greylock Partners and Ignition Partners.

