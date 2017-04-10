Alberta Ballet Announces 2017.18 Season

World Premiere Ballet with The Tragically Hip, Acclaimed Guest Companies, and the First New Family Ballet in 10 Years

CALGARY, AB and EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Alberta Ballet Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maître and Executive Director Chris George today announced the company's 2017.18 season. The line-up includes a new family ballet, three internationally acclaimed guest companies and a thrilling world premiere: a contemporary ballet inspired by the music of The Tragically Hip.

Said George, "This season -- our 51st -- offers a glimpse of what Albertans can anticipate from Alberta Ballet: another 50 years of powerfully exciting dance."

The Tragically Hip ballet will add to Grand Maître's series of acclaimed portrait ballets and achieve what portrait ballets do best: draw fans of the music to ballet. Said Grand-Maître, "This season, I'm honored for the chance to create a unique portrait to the music of one of Canada's most beloved group of artists. I look forward to this journey and to exploring the music and the poetry of such profound humanists."

The Hip proposal was first raised with band members last fall. The Tragically Hip shared their enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the successes of Grand-Maître's past collaborations:

"We are thrilled to be part of this series of wonderful ballet portraits set to the music of some of the greatest musicians of our time. We are excited to see how our music will be interpreted through the vision of a renowned dance company." - The Tragically Hip

The season also features the Company's first new family ballet in 10 years, Cinderella. Using Cincinnati Ballet's sets and costumes aby the late Peter Farmer, a British designer legendary for his fairy tale ballet sets, this production will dazzle with colour and lighting effects. Choreographer Christopher Anderson is creating new choreography for the production and will infuse the story with a charm and optimism that is certain to delight audiences.

Subscriptions and Key Dates

April 24, 2017: Current subscribers will receive renewal packages by mail the week of April 24, 2017.

June 7, 2017: New subscription sales open to the public.

July 3, 2017: Single tickets for productions other than The Tragically Hip ballet, All of Us, go on sale.

February 18, 2018: Single tickets to The Tragically Hip ballet, All of Us are scheduled to go on sale.

New subscription purchases and ticket sales will be available at www.albertaballet.com.

Alberta Ballet's 2017.18 Season

Tango Fire

September 21-23 in Calgary, September 27-28 in Edmonton

Alberta Ballet's season opens with Tango Fire from Buenos Aires, Argentina. This is the company's first production in Alberta. They are bringing to the Jubilee stage their incredible display of playful and skilled Argentinean Tango, all executed at breakneck speed and to live music from their own orquesta tipica.

Dangerous Liaisons

October 26-28 in Calgary, November 3-4 in Edmonton

Alberta Ballet's 30 classically-trained dancers will plunge audiences into a dizzying sensuous spell with Grand-Maître's provocative erotic thriller, Dangerous Liaisons. One of French language's most famous masterpieces, this notorious narrative has been adapted for stage (1982, staring Alan Rickman) and for film (1988, starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich). Grand-Maître created the ballet in 2000 on commission for the National Norwegian Ballet. An opulent descent into decadence, Dangerous Liaisons will make a perfect Halloween date night for those seeking to revel in dark masquerade.

The Nutcracker

December 7 - 10 in Edmonton, Dec 15 - 17 and Dec 21 - 24 in Calgary

Touring: December 1 - 3 in Victoria, December 28 - 30 in Vancouver

(Subscription Add-on)

For the holiday season, Alberta Ballet will offer families the traditional treasured hallmark. Edmund Stripe's The Nutcracker will once more delight all ages with its original Russian flavour, enhanced by the Tchaikovsky score played live by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. As in years past, The Nutcracker will round its professional cast with children from local dance schools in each city and introduce these young dancers to the dynamics of a professional production.

"Edmund Stripe's The Nutcracker is always an enchanting holiday experience and a particularly proud moment for the artistic staff," said Grand-Maître. "With the children's cast, we spark dreams in future ballet dancers, and we cherish our role in igniting that spark!"

Travis Wall's Shaping Sound in After the Curtain

January 16 - 17 in Edmonton, January 19 - 20 in Calgary

(Subscription Add-on)

Travis Wall's Shaping Sound is known for its broad fan base stemming from the founders' connection to the hit TV show, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE. They attracted outstanding success when Alberta Ballet first presented them in 2016. Shaping Sound is touring their most recent production, After the Curtain.

Momix's Opus Cactus

February 15 - 17 in Calgary, February 21 - 22 in Edmonton

Under the direction of Moses Pendleton, this troupe of dancer-illusionists will re-create the heat of the south-western United States' Sonoran Desert in Opus Cactus. A surreal fantasy world where circus meets dance, Opus Cactus is a show that will entertain audience members of all ages.

Cinderella

March 15 - 17 in Calgary; March 23 - 24 in Edmonton

Christopher Anderson's Cinderella will be Alberta Ballet's first new family ballet in 10 years. Choreographer Christopher Anderson uses the Charles Perrault 1697 version for inspiration and sets his story to the music of Sergei Prokofiev. The romance of this new Cinderella will sweep everyone into this fairy tale's timeless dream and is a perfect event to introduce children to the cultural experience of classical ballet.

"Cinderella will give our audience a sampling of the choreographic talent Alberta Ballet is able to attract. Christopher Anderson joined us from Ballet West in Salt Lake City in 2015, and he's crafting a production that will be a rare treat for our youngest patrons and for our most critically discerning enthusiasts."

All of Us

May 2 - 4 in Calgary, May 12 - 13 in Edmonton

The season finale will be an unparallelled world premiere as Grand-Maître reaches into the musical catalogue of iconic rock band, The Tragically Hip. The ballet, All of Us will be the newest addition to Alberta Ballet's repertoire of portrait ballets. Works in this unique genre have featured musical legends such as k.d. lang, Sarah McLachlan, Joni Mitchell, Elton John and as of May 2017 Gordon Lightfoot.

Paquita and Other Works

Calgary: June 9

(Subscription Add-on)

For patrons who would enjoy one more ballet performance before summer comes, Alberta Ballet is offering a June production this year. Paquita and Other Works will be performed by the classically-trained students of the renowned School of Alberta Ballet.

Venues

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 - 14th Avenue NW, Calgary AB

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 11455 - 87 Avenue, Edmonton AB

Website

www.albertaballet.com

Subscription Services at Alberta Ballet

403.245.4549 (Calgary) and 780.428.4549 (Edmonton)

Toll Free: 800.646.8533

Box Office for Single Tickets

Box Office at Arts Commons:

403.294.9494 (Calgary) and 1.844.355.9494 (Edmonton)

About Alberta Ballet

Alberta Ballet, under the direction of Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maître, connects audiences with dance that excites and inspires. The company reaches thousands of Albertans over the course of its September to May season and has toured across Canada and internationally. Through both the originality of its programming and the talent of its 28 classically-trained dancers, Alberta Ballet has earned a passionate following in its twin home cities, Calgary and Edmonton, and abroad and is proud to be a community leader, both on and off the stage.