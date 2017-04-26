Alberta Federation of Labour Holds Convention in Edmonton

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - The Alberta Federation of Labour will be hosting their 50th Constitutional Convention at the Edmonton Expo Centre, starting on Thursday, April 27th, and adjourning on Sunday, April 30th.

"We look forward to welcoming hundreds of delegates from right across Alberta to our convention in Edmonton," said Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour. "A lot has changed since we last gathered at our previous AFL Convention in Calgary in 2015."

"For the first time in decades, Alberta has a new provincial government laying out a progressive, worker-friendly vision for our province," said McGowan, "The opportunities that come with this change are reflected in this year's convention theme: This is Our Time: Unions & Alberta's Progressive Future."

The AFL is excited to have a fantastic lineup of speakers at our convention, including David Madland from the Centre for American Progress, Dr. Kathie Muir from the University of Adelaide, Kaylie Tiessen, CCPA, activist and actor Tina Keeper, and others.

CONVENTION DETAILS: Where: Edmonton Expo Centre, 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton When: Thursday, April 27 to Sunday, April 30, 2017 Media Contact: Convention Office: 780.378.6825 or afl@afl.org Media Availability: There will be a Media Availability with AFL President Gil McGowan on Thursday, April 27th immediately following his 10:40 a.m. President's Address to Convention.