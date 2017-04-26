News Room
Alberta Federation of Labour

April 26, 2017 14:25 ET

Alberta Federation of Labour Holds Convention in Edmonton

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - The Alberta Federation of Labour will be hosting their 50th Constitutional Convention at the Edmonton Expo Centre, starting on Thursday, April 27th, and adjourning on Sunday, April 30th.

"We look forward to welcoming hundreds of delegates from right across Alberta to our convention in Edmonton," said Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour. "A lot has changed since we last gathered at our previous AFL Convention in Calgary in 2015."

"For the first time in decades, Alberta has a new provincial government laying out a progressive, worker-friendly vision for our province," said McGowan, "The opportunities that come with this change are reflected in this year's convention theme: This is Our Time: Unions & Alberta's Progressive Future."

The AFL is excited to have a fantastic lineup of speakers at our convention, including David Madland from the Centre for American Progress, Dr. Kathie Muir from the University of Adelaide, Kaylie Tiessen, CCPA, activist and actor Tina Keeper, and others.

CONVENTION DETAILS:
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre, 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton
When: Thursday, April 27 to Sunday, April 30, 2017
Media Contact: Convention Office: 780.378.6825 or afl@afl.org
Media Availability: There will be a Media Availability with AFL President Gil McGowan on Thursday, April 27th immediately following his 10:40 a.m. President's Address to Convention.
CONVENTION SPEAKERS OPEN TO THE MEDIA:
THURSDAY, APRIL 27th
10:40 - 11:20 a.m. AFL President's Address: Gil McGowan
Media Availability will immediately follow the President's Address in the Expo Centre lobby outside of the convention hall.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28th
9:20 - 9:40 a.m. SPEAKER: Kaylie Tiessen, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives
Topic: Proactive Public Policy: Keeping Pace with an Evolving Economy
10:05 - 10:55 a.m. SPEAKER: David Madland, Centre for American Progress
Topic: Why Canadian Workers need to Fight Like Hell for Labour Rights… Including the Right for More Workers to Join Unions
3:55 - 4:20 p.m. SPEAKER: Tina Keeper, Actor/Producer, Activist, Former MP
Topic: Organized Labour and Indigenous Peoples
SATURDAY, APRIL 29th
9:45 - 10:05 a.m. SPEAKER: Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress
Topic: Convention Address from the CLC President
3:10 - 3:30 p.m. SPEAKER: Diana Gibson, Policy Analyst, Policy Link
Topic: Fixing Alberta's Broken Revenue System
SUNDAY, APRIL 30th
9:15 - 10:00 a.m. SPEAKER: Kathie Muir, University of Adelaide, Australia
Topic: Worth Voting for: Sharing Lessons from the Australian Your Rights at Work Campaign

Contact Information

  • Media Contact:
    Alberta Federation of Labour
    Convention Office
    780.378.6825
    afl@afl.org

