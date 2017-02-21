Alberta Gift Fair showcases new and returning exhibitors

CanGift features exceptional amenities at spring market in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - The Alberta Gift Fair, Western Canada's largest gift trade show, returns to the Edmonton Expo Centre, February 26 - March 1.

Among some 300+ new and returning exhibitors includes 35 first-time participants, with an expected 9,000 pre-registered retail buyers in attendance. The Alberta Gift Fair gives buyers an ever-increasing number of products to excite and delight their customers.

"We are thrilled to have Northlands' Indigenous Princess, Brittney Pastion at the show," says Brenda Harrison, Alberta Gift Fair show manager, Canadian Gift Association. "Brittney will be opening the show each morning with a traditional dance, providing our buyers with a unique experience. We have several exhibitors who carry indigenous product and they are excited to have Brittney participate in the show."

The Alberta Gift Fair will offer retailers a variety of complimentary amenities and activities including educational programs, one-on-one business consultations, wine reception, massage services, new "First Look" product gallery and more. Full details are available at http://www.cangift.org/alberta-gift-fair/en/home/.

Who: Lindsay Anderson & Dana Vanveller - TRIPS West speakers, authors of Feast Brittney Pastion - guest, Northlands' Indigenous Princess Where: Edmonton Expo Centre at Northlands Northlands, 7515 118 Ave NW Edmonton, AB T5B 4X5 When: Sunday, February 26 - Tuesday, February 28, 2017 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

About the Canadian Gift Association

CanGift is a national not-for-profit association dedicated to improving competitive capabilities and business effectiveness by giving suppliers and retailers opportunities to interact in Canada's $10 billion giftware industry. CanGift owns and operates the Toronto, Alberta and Quebec Gift Fairs. For more information or to preview new and creative product, please visit cangift.org.

To register on-site at the show, please come to the Media Centre at the Edmonton Expo Centre (Room H2) beginning Sunday, February 26, 2017. Please note this is a trade-only event and is not open to the public.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130844/Images/albertagiftfair-1fbd468a88b8bcd296f7a59255f7cee0.jpg