Alberta Minor Hockey Coach Launches Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign combating the odor and bacteria of sport

Premium perks for support include SilverACTIV gear and an Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid autographed Jersey

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - It did not take long for two friends to realize that the odor of performance sport was overpowering; a solution was needed. Together they developed a product ideally suited to the task; GearHalo, a revolutionary new patent pending anti-bacterial odor control device for performance sports and activities.

Moisture from sweat on sports and work gear creates bacteria that build up, smell, and is hard to eliminate. The dreaded stink of a hockey bag is something most people can relate to. Introducing SilverACTIV technology; the use of silver and silver based materials to create an anti-bacterial barrier, combined with an active moisture removal system and a powerful deodorizer. GearHalo succeeds by eliminating odor caused by bacteria rather than those other products that simply mask it. It works on contact -- killing the bacteria, removing the moisture that generates odor, and leaving you with a fresh scent.

The use of products containing silver has been shown to reduce the chances of illness and help you perform your best.

GearHalo ActiPODs are easily placed inside of skates, work boots, gloves, and gym bags. They are designed to last an entire season and are rechargeable in a standard clothing dryer.

As part of the GearHalo line, they are also launching a variety of products that make use of SilverACTIV fabric to provide true Anti-bacterial protection for your gear. A laundry sack, Gym sack, and Gym towel, as well as silver lined Gym bag and Hockey bag.

A premium perk, 'the Captains Pack' includes an autographed Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid Jersey and a pair of GearHalo cubes, each containing 2 ActivPODs.

For more information about GearHalo, SilverACTIV, and the Indiegogo campaign, visit: www.gearhalo.com

Indiegogo: FUND GearHalo

Instagram: @gearhalolife

Twitter: @gearhalolife

Facebook: Gearhalolife

GearHalo is a brand of the Axius Concept Group; A platform created by two friends to bring their ideas to market.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/23/11G128041/Images/GH_Collage3-d921a20ae48ebe768b47bab088d7419d.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/23/11G128041/Images/GH_Collage2-8de4a21384bcbbd59b40ed063072f08d.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/23/11G128041/Images/GH_Sell_Image-82d42367a15ead8eaf7316b3eba83b72.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/JOz9uE2fcjM