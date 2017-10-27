Albuquerque's Western Dermatology Consultants Nominated in Local Top 5 Best Medical Spas

Local publication Albuquerque The Magazine has nominated Western Dermatology Consultants as one of the top five medical spas in the city this year.

Well-known Albuquerque dermatology practice Western Dermatology Consultants has recently been nominated into this year's top five medical spas in the city by local publication Albuquerque The Magazine -- and with good reason.

Its team of experienced, board-certified dermatologists, licensed nurses, physician assistants, and aestheticians have been offering a wide array of medical and cosmetic dermatological treatments in a relaxing, comfortable spa for nearly two decades. The practice prides itself on tailoring its services to enhance the health and appearance of patients' skin, hair, and nails in a New Mexico desert environment.

Medical concerns such as skin cancer, acne and scarring, dry skin, and nail fungus are appropriately diagnosed and treated with the highest standards of care. Mohs surgery, a modern surgical method to remove basal and squamous (non-melanoma) cancerous cells, is performed with great care to maximize cosmetic results, making the option particularly apt for areas such as the face, neck, and hands.

Injectable treatments target specific concerns on the face. The practice stocks neuromodulators such as BOTOX® Cosmetic that fight wrinkles created on the face from repeated muscle contractions over time (also known as dynamic wrinkles), as well as the entire line of Juvederm® fillers, each of which varies in formulation and are approved to treat specific areas.

Such treatments also garner favor with younger patients, who come into the practice for BOTOX® to prevent signs of aging before they begin, and filler to augment their cheeks and lips. BOTOX® is also used for more than just wrinkles – patients who suffer from hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating, find relief in the treatment.

Skin tightening and hair, fat, and cellulite reduction treatments at Western Dermatology are popular over the winter and spring months to de-fuzz, sculpt, and tone the body in time for summer. These include Kybella® (submental fat under the chin), CoolSculpting®, VelaShape®, Thermage®, and laser hair removal.

Many patients also visit the practice looking for comprehensive, non-invasive solutions to address several skin concerns simultaneously, and the practice has a number of lasers for rejuvenating the skin deeply with minimal downtime.

For regular maintenance, rejuvenating treatments such as chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and facials, as well as application of LATISSE® eyelash serum and permanent makeup, are offered in consultation with the practice's dermatologists to maximize results, making them distinct from the services offered at most typical salons (which often offer no medical supervision in tandem).

