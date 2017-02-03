Aldergrove breaks ground on new community centre

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - Community centres provide families and residents of all ages with opportunities to participate in recreational activities, as well as a place to gather, learn and strengthen ties.

Today, John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Mayor of the Township of Langley, Jack Froese, broke ground on the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre that will replace, modernize and expand upon existing facilities currently serving Langley Township residents.

This new facility will replace the aging Aldergrove Community Arena as well as the existing Aldergrove Outdoor Pool. It will include a fitness centre, walking track as well as provide multi-purpose programs and meetings spaces. The project will also create a vibrant outdoor space were residents can enjoy a multitude of activities including a competition and a leisure pool, a wave pool with a movie screen, as well as a children's aqua play structure, waterslides, and a playground.

Doors are set to open to the public in June 2018.

Quotes

"Investing in infrastructure creates jobs, strengthens the middle class and gives municipalities the building blocks they need to support a high standard of living for Canadians and their families. The Government of Canada is proud to support the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre that will help the town remain a vibrant, healthy, and inclusive community for generations to come."

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City, On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are very grateful for the Federal government's generous financial contribution and support for this project. We are pleased that the importance of this facility, which will provide a unique experience for residents of all ages and interests in Aldergrove, across our municipality, and throughout the region, has been recognized."

Jack Froese, Mayor, Township of Langley

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada will provide up to $9,881,152 under the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects (PTIC-NRP).

The Township of Langley will be responsible for all remaining costs of the project.

