Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial

LEXINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company focused primarily on the development of new products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases that are thought to be related to endogenously generated toxic and pro-inflammatory chemical species known as aldehydes, today announced that it has enrolled the first patient in a Phase 3 clinical trial of topical ocular ADX-102 for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis (NAU).

"Based on positive results from our Phase 2 clinical trial announced last year, we are excited to commence Phase 3 clinical testing of our novel aldehyde trap, ADX-102, in noninfectious anterior uveitis," commented Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra. "NAU is a rare and potentially blinding ocular disorder that affects an estimated 150,000 patients in the United States. In contrast to corticosteroids, which are often used to treat NAU, ADX-102 does not appear to cause increases in intraocular pressure -- a precursor to glaucoma -- and thus may represent a safer therapeutic option than the current standard of care."

ADX-102 and other product candidates generated from Aldeyra's aldehyde trap platform sequester and facilitate the degradation of aldehydes, a class of endogenously generated pro-inflammatory mediators. In a Phase 2 clinical trial in NAU, 0.5% topical ocular ADX-102 led to the resolution of inflammation to the same degree as corticosteroid therapy, but without the increases in intraocular pressure observed in corticosteroid-treated patients.

The Phase 3 clinical trial is expected to enroll up to 100 NAU patients with active disease, randomized equally to receive either 0.5% topical ocular ADX-102 or vehicle for four weeks. Consistent with the Phase 2 trial, the primary endpoint will be the resolution of inflammation. Results of the Phase 3 trial are expected in the second half of 2018.

A clinical trial synopsis will be available on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03131154).

About Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis

Noninfectious anterior uveitis is a rare, potentially blinding disease that may be mediated in part by pro-inflammatory aldehydes, and is characterized by inflammation in the front of the eye, pain, impaired vision, and photophobia.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company devoted to improving lives by inventing, developing and commercializing products that treat diseases thought to be related to endogenous aldehydes, a naturally occurring class of pro-inflammatory and toxic molecules. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, ADX-102, is an aldehyde trap in development for ocular inflammation, as well as for Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome and Succinic Semi-Aldehyde Dehydrogenase Deficiency, two inborn errors of aldehyde metabolism. Aldeyra's product candidates have not been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

