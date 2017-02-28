Aldeyra Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference

SOURCE: Aldeyra Therapeutics
February 28, 2017 08:00 ET
LEXINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company focused on the development of products to treat diseases related to aldehydes, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra, will present at the Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Event: Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Monday, March 6, 2017
Time: 4:00 PM ET
Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company devoted to improving lives by inventing, developing and commercializing products that treat diseases thought to be related to endogenous aldehydes, a naturally occurring class of pro-inflammatory and toxic molecules. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, ADX-102, is an aldehyde trap in development for ocular inflammation, as well as for Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome and Succinic Semi-Aldehyde Dehydrogenase Deficiency, two inborn errors of aldehyde metabolism. Aldeyra's product candidates have not been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.
Corporate Contact:
Stephen Tulipano
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Tel: +1 781-761-4904 ext. 205 Email Contact
Investor Contact:
Chris Brinzey
Westwicke Partners
Tel: 339-970-2843Email Contact
Media Contact:
Cammy Duong
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
781-591-3443Email Contact
