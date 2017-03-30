Aldeyra Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2016 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company focused primarily on the development of new products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases that are thought to be related to endogenously generated toxic and pro-inflammatory chemical species known as aldehydes, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016.

"2016 was a productive year for Aldeyra, highlighted by positive data from our late-stage clinical programs in allergic conjunctivitis, noninfectious anterior uveitis, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome," commented Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra. "We look forward to building upon our accomplishments from last year as we advance our clinical programs, two of which are expected to commence Phase 3 studies in 2017. In addition, we expect to initiate a new clinical program in Dry Eye Syndrome."

Key 2016 Clinical Program Highlights and Upcoming Events

Topical Dermatologic ADX-102 in Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. In August 2016, Aldeyra announced positive results from a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX-102 in SLS patients. ADX-102 was statistically superior to vehicle and demonstrated clinically relevant activity in diminishing the severity of ichthyosis, a serious dermatologic disease that afflicts patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. Following an End of Phase 2 meeting held with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Aldeyra expects to initiate a Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2017.





Year Ended December 31, 2016 Financial Review

For the year ended December 31, 2016, Aldeyra reported a net loss of approximately $18.7 million compared to a net loss of approximately $12.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $1.65 for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $1.40 per share for the same period in 2015. Losses have resulted from the costs of Aldeyra's clinical trials and research and development programs, as well as from general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses were $13.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $7.6 million for the same period in 2015. The increase of $5.6 million is primarily related to the increase in research and development expenditures, including manufacturing, preclinical and clinical development costs, and an increase in personnel costs.

General and administrative expenses were $5.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, compared to $4.4 million for the year ended 2015. The increase of $1.1 million is primarily related to an increase in legal costs, rent, consulting costs, and personnel costs.

In 2016, total operating expenses were approximately $18.7 million for the year compared to total operating expenses of approximately $12 million in the prior year.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company devoted to improving lives by inventing, developing and commercializing products that treat diseases thought to be related to endogenous aldehydes, a naturally occurring class of pro-inflammatory and toxic molecules. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, ADX-102, is an aldehyde trap in development for ocular inflammation, as well as for Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome and Succinic Semi-Aldehyde Dehydrogenase Deficiency, two inborn errors of aldehyde metabolism. ADX-102 has not been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

About Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome

Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome is a rare inborn error of aldehyde metabolism caused by mutations in fatty acid aldehyde dehydrogenase, leading to elevated toxic fatty aldehyde levels that are thought to contribute to severe ichthyosis (scaly, thickened, dry skin), neurological disorders, and retinal disease. There is no therapy for SLS that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis

Noninfectious anterior uveitis is a rare, potentially blinding disease that may be mediated in part by pro-inflammatory aldehydes, and is characterized by inflammation in the front of the eye, pain, impaired vision, and photophobia.

About Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis is a common allergic disease that is thought to be mediated in part by pro-inflammatory aldehydes, and is characterized by inflammation of the conjunctiva (a membrane covering part of the front of the eye), resulting in ocular itching, excessive tear production, lid swelling, and redness.

About Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry Eye Syndrome is a common inflammatory disease characterized by insufficient moisture and lubrication in the anterior surface of the eye. Symptoms may include ocular irritation, burning or stinging, and, in severe cases, decreased vision. In patients with Dry Eye Syndrome, aldehydes may contribute to ocular inflammation as well as the impairment of lipids (fats) that lubricate the surface of the eye.

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,015,061 $ 14,648,866 Marketable securities 12,897,584 12,941,776 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 218,682 497,552 Total current assets 25,131,327 28,088,194 Deferred offering costs - 36,236 Fixed assets, net 56,352 80,334 Total assets $ 25,187,679 $ 28,204,764 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 275,441 $ 851,160 Accrued expenses 1,946,251 1,186,429 Current portion of credit facility 77,546 77,546 Total current liabilities 2,299,238 2,115,135 Credit facility, net of current portion and debt discount 1,238,624 1,211,310 Total liabilities 3,537,862 3,326,445 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, voting, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 authorized and 12,576,325 and 9,712,521 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 12,576 9,713 Additional paid-in capital 98,938,446 83,478,851 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 129 (8,361 ) Accumulated deficit (77,301,334 ) (58,601,884 ) Total stockholders' equity 21,649,817 24,878,319 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,187,679 $ 28,204,764