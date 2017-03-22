Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call for Full Year 2016 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company focused on the development of products to treat diseases related to aldehydes, today announced it will issue financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016 on Thursday, March 30, 2017, prior to the market open.

Aldeyra will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-419-6590 for domestic callers and 1-719-325-4778 for international callers. The conference ID number for both is 7824349. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Aldeyra Therapeutics corporate website at www.aldeyra.com.

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until March 29, 2018. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-888-203-1112 for domestic callers and 1-719-457-0820 for international callers. Please use event passcode 7824349.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company devoted to improving lives by inventing, developing and commercializing products that treat diseases thought to be related to endogenous aldehydes, a naturally occurring class of pro-inflammatory and toxic molecules. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, ADX-102, is an aldehyde trap in development for ocular inflammation, as well as for Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome and Succinic Semi-Aldehyde Dehydrogenase Deficiency, two inborn errors of aldehyde metabolism. ADX-102 has not been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.