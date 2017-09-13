Alectra crews travelling to Georgia to assist with power restoration

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - Alectra Utilities, the newly-formed electric utility created from the merger of Enersource, Horizon Utilities, PowerStream and Brampton Hydro, has sent 32 powerline technicians, four supervisors and a convoy of service vehicles to the state of Georgia to assist with restoring power following the extensive damage to infrastructure caused by Hurricane Irma.

Alectra Utilities line staff, travelling in more than 20 bucket trucks and support vehicles, left early this morning for Atlanta, Georgia. Upon arrival they will receive direction from Georgia Power to aid in electricity restoration to their more than 650,000 customers who are currently without power.

The costs incurred by Alectra Utilities for crews and service trucks to travel and work in Georgia will be borne by Georgia Power.

Alectra Utilities is a member of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, which encompasses all of the United States northeast, as well as Canadian utilities in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, one of seven regional electricity mutual assistance groups that operate in North America.

The power system is an interconnected network, and restoring service to the grid goes faster when utilities can share resources to make the necessary repairs. Utilities address these resource constraints by using mutual assistance programs that allow companies to pool resources to meet their shared needs during emergency events.

Quote

"The damage caused by Hurricane Irma is causing tremendous hardship for millions of people in the southeastern United States. The restoration of electricity service is essential to the recovery efforts, and Alectra is sending powerline crews and equipment to work in coordination with local utilities. Our thoughts are with the people and communities who are suffering through the aftermath of this catastrophic event, and we will do our utmost to help restore service to those who have been so seriously impacted."

Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Alectra's family of energy companies distributes electricity to nearly one million customers in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe Area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc. (Mississauga), Alectra Utilities Corporation (Hamilton) and Alectra Energy Solutions (Vaughan).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/13/11G145404/Images/20170913_071400_resized-41bcf2d40926bd99947c767c3ca84d48.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/13/11G145404/Images/IMG_20170913_072415-16546da220178b48b97279b905a8b1cd.jpg