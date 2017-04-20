Alectra Inc. announces organizational change

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alectra Inc. (Alectra), announced today that Peter Gregg, President of Alectra Energy Solutions, will be resigning from his position to assume the duties of President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO). Mr. Gregg will be joining the IESO later this summer. He will be assisting with the transition of his duties at Alectra prior to leaving the company.

"Peter Gregg has an impressive track record in leadership roles in our industry and he has been one of the driving forces behind the Alectra merger," said Mr. Bentz. "We wish him continued success at the IESO and look forward to working with him in his new capacity there."

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Alectra's family of energy companies distributes electricity to nearly one million customers in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe Area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc. (Mississauga), Alectra Utilities Corporation (Hamilton) and Alectra Energy Solutions (Vaughan).