Alectra President and CEO recognized with special award from MEARIE

Brian Bentz presented with LDC Leader Award for his contributions to the organization

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc. was presented with the special Local Distribution Company (LDC) Leader Award from the Municipal Electric Association Reciprocal Insurance Exchange (MEARIE) Group, at the organization's annual general meeting on Monday at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

MEARIE recognized Mr. Bentz for his demonstrated commitment and support of the reciprocal insurance concept. This included 16 years of service on both the MEARIE and MEARIE Management Inc. (MMI) Boards. He also served as MEARIE Chair in 2009 and MMI Chair 2006-2008.

Beyond his role on the two Boards, companies led by Mr. Bentz have been active subscribers in MEARIE's reciprocal insurance programs.

"I have been extremely fortunate to have worked with individuals on MEARIE's Board of Directors who have shared in the vision of subscriber benefits through the reciprocal insurance concept," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc. "Also, having highly-skilled and professional staff in place at the MEARIE offices have facilitated the development and delivery of relevant products and services to the membership."

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Alectra Utilities Corporation (Hamilton, Ontario) serves approximately one million customers across an 1,800 square kilometres service territory comprising 15 communities in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area. The communities serves includes Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham and Vaughan. Alectra Utilities Corporation is part of the Alectra family of companies, which also includes Alectra Inc. (Mississauga, Ontario) and Alectra Energy Solutions Inc. (Vaughan, Ontario).

