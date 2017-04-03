Alectra reminds customers to 'call before you dig' this spring

Utility partnering with ORCGA in kicking off April as 'Dig Safe Month'

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Alectra Utilities, an energy company committed to safety, is partnering with the Ontario Regional Common Ground Alliance (ORCGA) in a campaign to bring awareness to safe digging practices. 'Dig Safe Month', a provincial-wide initiative, begins on Saturday, April 1. The campaign aims to promote safety and reduce damages to underground infrastructure by raising awareness of safe digging practices, which includes calling Ontario One Call before beginning a project that involves breaking ground.

Homeowners often make risky assumptions about whether or not they should get the location of the underground utility lines marked, but even small projects like planting trees require a call. Residents and small business owners should follow these steps when starting any outdoor project that involves digging:

Call 1-800-400-2255 or visit Ontario One Call before digging Wait for an Alectra Utilities cable locator to arrive and mark the area Respect the marks; avoid digging within one metre of marked ground Dig with care.

Alectra Utilities is supporting Dig Safe Month in a number of ways including ceremonial flag raisings featuring the Dig Safe flag at the company's work locations in Brampton, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, St. Catharines and Vaughan. Dig Safe signage will be posted for customers, who can also learn more through the utility's social media campaign.

"Safety of our communities, customers and employees is a top priority at our company," says Brian Bentz, Alectra President and CEO. "Dig Safe Month is an excellent campaign that works to remind customers of the hazards of digging and the simple steps they can take to ensure a project is performed safely."

About Alectra Inc.

Alectra's family of energy companies distributes electricity to nearly one million customers in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe Area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. Our employees are allies in helping customers discover the possibilities of energy conservation and new technologies for enhancing their quality of life.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/3/11G134871/Images/03-no-blur_(2)-d6a971d7b11e9d47b8efeaadbdfd1a9a.jpg