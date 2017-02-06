Alectra Utilities advises customers to be prepared for potential ice storm

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - A special weather statement was recently issued for Alectra Utilities' service territory, in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area. A mix of snow and freezing rain is expected overnight, which could result in significant ice build-up on electrical equipment or tree branches located near wires. Damage caused by ice or fallen branches on wires could cause extended power outages in affected areas.

In the event of downed powerlines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus), and call 9-1-1 immediately. To report outages, Alectra Utilities' customers should call:

Hamilton: 905-522-6611

Mississauga: 905-273-9050

St. Catharines: 905-684-8111

York Region/Simcoe County: 1-877-963-6900

We are closely monitoring the weather and coordinating crews and additional field staff in the event of outages caused by the storm. If you experience a power outage, you can find frequent updates through our regional Twitter channels based on your location:

Hamilton/St. Catharines - @alectra_HamStC

Mississauga - @alectra_Sauga

York Region/Simcoe County - @alectra_YorkSim

Alectra Utilities reminds all customers of the importance of having an emergency kit in the event of a sustained power outage. It is recommended that emergency kits include medicine, first aid supplies, flashlights, new batteries, a battery-operated radio, a manual can opener, canned food, bottled water, blankets, food for pets and important telephone numbers for family doctors, schools, daycare and insurance company.

