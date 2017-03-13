Alectra Utilities' crews in Rochester assisting in power restoration

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Alectra Utilities sent trucks and a staff complement of 30 overhead powerline workers and four supervisors to the Rochester, NY area late Saturday and early Sunday to assist Rochester Gas and Electric in restoring power to thousands of customers who have been without electricity since Wednesday when a severe windstorm swept across the region.

Although power has been restored to many of the 144,000 customers originally affected, tens of thousands are still without power.

The Alectra crews have joined crews representing several other utilities, and are continuing to work on repairing overhead powerlines today.

Alectra, through its predecessor utilities -- Enersource, Horizon Utilities, Hydro One Brampton and PowerStream -- have reciprocal agreements in place with other North American utilities to provide assistance in recovering from serious damage to electricity grids caused by severe weather conditions.

"As Canada's largest municipally-owned electricity distribution company, we recognize the importance of assisting other utilities when these types of catastrophic events occur," explained Max Cananzi, President of Alectra Utilities. "As an industry leader and a customer-focused company, we have an obligation to help people in need, to get their power back on as soon as possible, especially during these freezing temperatures."

