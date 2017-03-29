Alectra Utilities receives 'Century Award' from Hamilton Chamber

Presentation made at HCOC Outstanding Business Achievement Awards

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - In celebration of more than 100 years of business in Hamilton, Alectra Utilities was presented with the 'Century Award' at the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce's 33rd annual 'Outstanding Business Achievement Awards' Tuesday evening at Carmen's Banquet Centre.

The event honoured the best of Hamilton's business community, representing the city's past, present and future. Each year businesses are recognized across multiple categories that include Small/Medium/Large Business, Not-For-Profit, Century, Accessibility and Young Entrepreneur.

Alectra Utilities (formerly Horizon Utilities and Hamilton Hydro) was presented the award for its outstanding service to the Hamilton business community. Max Cananzi, Alectra Utilities President accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Quote

"We are extremely proud to receive the 'Century Award' acknowledging Horizon's, and now Alectra's rich history of serving the greater Hamilton community," said Alectra Utilities' President, Max Cananzi. "We are pleased to accept this award for our history steeped in pioneering firsts, groundbreaking achievements and memorable milestones that will help guide us in serving the energy needs of our customers for the future."

About Alectra Inc.

Alectra's family of energy companies distributes electricity to nearly one million customers in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe Area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. Our employees are allies in helping customers discover the possibilities of energy conservation and new technologies for enhancing their quality of life.

