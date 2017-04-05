Alectra Utilities recognized as 'Thought Leader' for pricing pilot

Earns award from PLMA for innovative Advantage Power Pricing initiative

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Alectra Utilities was acknowledged for its innovative, industry-leading work at the Peak Load Management Alliance (PLMA) conference held Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, receiving a Thought Leader award in recognition of the success of the company's Advantage Power Pricing (APP) pilot.

In partnership with Energate Inc., and funding from the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), Alectra Utilities' APP initiative has been a risk-free, technology-enabled dynamic pricing program designed to provide residential customers with significant savings. APP offers customers a low price of 5.9¢/kWh of electricity for off-peak periods and a variable price during the on-peak period (weekdays, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.), while equipping them with the tools required to better manage their energy use. The program gave participants the opportunity to save up to $300 a year by paying a very low price for electricity during 82% of the week.

The PLMA Awards recognize industry leaders who create innovative ideas, methods, programs and technologies that support customer needs, mitigate price risks and support successful grid integration.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from PLMA," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO at Alectra. "Advantage Power Pricing is one of the many unique offerings we have developed to assist our customers with adapting to the tremendous changes occurring in Ontario's energy industry."

