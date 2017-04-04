Alert Logic Announces 2017 Cloud Security Summit Series

Half-Day Sessions Help Businesses Secure Cloud-Based Application Workloads

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Alert Logic, the leading provider of Security-as-a-Service solutions for the cloud, today announced the multi-city schedule for its 2017 Cloud Security Summit Series: Tools of the Trade: Securing Workloads in the Cloud. In its second year, the summits help businesses improve their cloud security posture by providing actionable learnings, advice and best practices from multiple perspectives, including Amazon Web Services, cloud security experts, customers and industry partners.

The series focuses on helping businesses secure their web applications running on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform. Attendees will hear from companies who have successfully moved to the cloud, effectively securing their mission-critical, enterprise-grade cloud applications.

"Web application attacks are now a leading source of breaches and are a major concern for businesses running applications on cloud platforms," said Ben Matheson, CMO of Alert Logic, "Our cloud summits help businesses better defend against these attacks giving them the tools necessary to effectively assess, detect and block threats against their web applications."

Half-day cloud security summits will take place in 2017 in New York City; Atlanta; Washington, DC; Dallas; San Francisco; Austin; Chicago and Boston. A full-day session will take place in London, UK. The full schedule can be found here.

Tailored for CISO's, senior information security practitioners and IT leaders from top enterprises, summit attendance is by invitation only. To register for a summit and receive an invitation, select the link to be directed to the corresponding registration page.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic, the leader in security and compliance solutions for the cloud, provides Security-as-a-Service for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures, delivering deep security insight and continuous protection for customers at a lower cost than traditional security solutions. Fully managed by a team of experts, the Alert Logic Security-as-a-Service solution provides network, system and web application protection immediately, wherever your IT infrastructure resides. Alert Logic partners with the leading cloud platforms and hosting providers to protect over 4,000 organizations worldwide. Built for cloud scale, the Alert Logic patented platform stores petabytes of data, analyses over 400 million events and identifies over 50,000 security incidents each month, which are managed by its 24x7 Security Operations Centers. Alert Logic, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast and London. For more information, please visit www.alertlogic.com.