Alex Cobey Joins Cognosante as Chief Legal Officer

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Cognosante, a leader in health information technology solutions and services for Federal and state public health agencies, today announced the appointment of Alex Cobey as Chief Legal Officer.

Alex brings over two decades of legal experience as a corporate attorney to his position at Cognosante. In his new role, Alex will oversee Cognosante's legal department and its supporting units, including the contracts, compliance, ethics, and privacy/security functions.

"Having built a strong working relationship with Alex as outside counsel on several Cognosante strategic initiatives, including our most recent acqusition of The BITS Group last fall, we are thrilled to have his legal expertise in-house," said Michele Kang, Chief Executive Officer, Cognosante. "Alex's extensive corporate experience will be a tremendous asset to help take the Company to the next level."

Prior to joining Cognosante, Alex was a Partner at the law firm of Hogan Lovells LLP, where he spent almost twenty years in the firm's corporate department. While in private practice, Alex led over 50 public and private merger and acquisition transactions, representing companies seeking growth through strategic acquisition, as well as private equity funds looking to build their portfolios.

"I look forward to the opportunity to be a part of the Cognosante team and to help Cognosante's continued growth, while maintaining its well-earned reputation as a highly ethical company dedicated to customer success," stated Alex Cobey.

About Cognosante

Cognosante provides technology solutions, business process outsourcing, and consulting services to Federal, state, and local government health agencies. The company has nearly three decades of experience working with 48 states and the Federal government, developing, managing, and executing large, complex health information programs. Its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, health insurance marketplaces, health data standards, modular system development and integration, health data analytics, and fraud, waste, and abuse. Visit cognosante.com for more information.