Alexandra Bridge Steel Repairs Project: Lane Closures During Construction Work

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of lane closures on the Alexandra Bridge during the holiday period. The bridge will be closed from December 24, 2016, to January 2, 2017, for repair work.

The regular Gatineau-bound lane will be closed to traffic.

The regular Ottawa-bound lane will be open to Ottawa-bound traffic except:

from December 28 to 30, 2016, between 2 and 7 pm, when it will be used for Gatineau-bound traffic

The boardwalk will remain open.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling in the construction zone and thanks them for their patience.

For more information, consult the web page about construction updates and lane closures on the Alexandra Bridge.

