Alexandria Minerals Appoints Mr. Peter Gundy to Chairman of the Board

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Alexandria Minerals Corporation (TSX VENTURE:AZX)(OTCQB:ALXDF)(FRANKFURT:A9D) ("AZX" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Peter Gundy to the position of Chair of the Board.

Mr. Gundy replaces Walter Henry, who will remain on the Board in the capacity as an Audit Committee member and Nominating and Compensation Committee member.

Eric Owens, President and CEO of Alexandria Minerals, states "We on the Board wish to heartily thank Walter for his yeoman's service as Chair of the Board. We look forward to continuing to receive his diligent, careful and thoughtful work as a board member as Alexandria moves forward in its successful exploration activities in Val d'Or, Quebec."

In other matters, Alexandria announces that a total of 1,000,000 incentive options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to a director of the board. The incentive options have an exercise price of $0.065 per share and expire on March 31, 2022. The grant is subject to regulatory approval.

About Alexandria Minerals Corporation

Alexandria Minerals Corporation is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with strategic properties located in the world-class mining districts of Val d'Or, Quebec, Red Lake, Ontario and Snow Lake-Flin Flon, Manitoba. Alexandria's focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d'Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements which address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corporation relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.