Alexandria Minerals Appoints Peter Gundy to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - Alexandria Minerals Corporation (TSX VENTURE:AZX)(FRANKFURT:A9D)(OTC PINK:ALXDF) ("AZX" or the "Company") is pleased to report on changes to the Company's Board of Directors. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Mr. Peter Gundy has been appointed to the Board.

Mr. Gundy brings extensive experience in business, finance, and governance of private and publicly-traded companies, focused within but not limited to, the mining industry. He began his career as a Mergers and Acquisitions lawyer in Montreal. He subsequently co-founded Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (now PotashCorp), where he served as Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. He went on to become Vice President, Corporate Finance, at Dominion Securities, before founding Neo Material Technologies Inc., a high-tech magnet manufacturing company in China and Southeast Asia, which was subsequently acquired by Molycorp for $1.3 billion. Mr. Gundy has also served on the boards of a number of junior and mid-tier mining-related companies.

Eric Owens, President and CEO of Alexandria Minerals, states "We are pleased with the appointment of Peter to our Board. We are in a very exciting growth period, and he will add further operational strength and considerable business experience to a very sound and diverse Board. On behalf of the Board, we at Alexandria Minerals welcome Peter."

Mr. Gundy completed a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Western Ontario, a Bachelor of Civil Law degree at McGill University, and a Master of Science (Economics) degree at the London School of Economics.

In other matters, management, on behalf of the Board, wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Michael Pesner, who has tendered his resignation from Alexandria's Board of Directors. As a member of the Audit Committee and the former Chairman of the Audit Committee, Michael's diligence and knowledge contributed extensively to the reporting and transparency of Alexandria's financial statements, thereby providing rigor and accuracy to management's operations and reports. The Board wishes Michael well in his future endeavors.

Alexandria Minerals Corporation is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with strategic properties located in the world-class mining districts of Val d'Or, Quebec, Red Lake, Ontario and Snow Lake-Flin Flon, Manitoba. Alexandria's focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d'Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

