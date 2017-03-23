Alexandria Minerals Corporation Begins Trading on OTCQB Under Symbol ALXDF

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Alexandria Minerals Corporation (TSX VENTURE:AZX)(OTCQB:ALXDF)(FRANKFURT:A9D) ("AZX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its common stock has begun trading on the OTC Market Group's OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "ALXDF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AZX" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A9D".

The OTCQB® Venture Market gives Canadian companies a broad access to the American investment community, while maintaining standards that result in improved investor confidence, as well as providing a seamless information flow from the TSX Venture Exchange to the OTCQB.

"In response to growing investor interest in the United States, we have chosen to have Alexandria Minerals' shares trade on the OTCQB, with greater exposure and accessibility to our expanding American and international shareholder base," stated Eric Owens, President and CEO of Alexandria. "We look forward to further expansion of our shareholder base with this event."

OTC Markets Group Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for approximately 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS, it connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. It enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

Current Activities

Alexandria Minerals has ramped up its gold exploration drilling activities in recent months, and has had considerable success discovering new high-grade gold veins on its Orenada Zone 4 project in Val d'Or, Quebec. Since beginning its first extensive drill program on the property in the fall of 2016, the company has identified at least 13 parallel, high-grade gold vein sets at shallow depths on the property, from surface to 250 meters deep. High grade assays, such as those below, have aided in defining the gold zone that is now 700 meters long, 250 meters deep, and 30-50 meters wide, open on all sides:

DDH OAX-17-084: 13.80 g/t gold over 6.50 meters, including 42.50 g/t gold over 1.50 meters

DDH OAX-16-076: 8.88 g/t gold over 4.7 meters, including 14.72 g/t gold over 2.0 meters

DDH OAX-16-074: 5.18 g/t gold over 3.5 meters, including 9.48 g/t gold over 1.3 meters

DDH OAX-17-090: 6.76 g/t gold over 6.55 meters, including 8.91 g/t gold over 3.8 meters

DDH OAX-17-090: 25.20 g/t gold over 1.20 meters

DDH OAX-17-090: 17.30 meters over 1.00 meters

DDH OAX-17-084: 16.30 g/t gold over 1.20 meters

DDH OAX-17-084: 19.50 g/t gold over 1.50 meters

Alexandria is in the middle of a 12,500 meter drill program on its flagship property located in the heart of one of the most prolific gold mining districts in the world — Val d'Or Quebec. The Company's goal is to complete this drill program by the end of April, 2017.

All exploration results in this press release have been publicly released in prior press issuances. Phillippe Berthelot, P.Geo, is the Company's Qualified Person, and has reviewed these results.

Further information about the Company is available on the Company's website, www.azx.ca, or our social media sites listed below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlexandriaMinerals

Twitter: https://twitter.com/azxmineralscorp

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/AlexandriaMinerals

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/alexandriaminerals/

About Alexandria Minerals Corporation

Alexandria Minerals Corporation is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with strategic properties located in the world-class mining districts of Val d'Or, Quebec, Red Lake, Ontario and Snow Lake-Flin Flon, Manitoba. Alexandria's focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d'Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of up-coming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corporation relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.