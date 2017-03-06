Alexium Appoints Former US Congresswoman Karen Thurman to Board of Directors

PERTH, AUSTRALIA and GREER, SC--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Alexium International Group Limited ("Alexium," "the Company") ( ASX : AJX) (OTC- Nasdaq Int'l: AXXIY) is pleased to welcome former United States Congresswoman Karen Thurman to its Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Board Member.

Congresswoman Thurman has spent a lifetime serving the public good, as a city councilwoman, a mayor, a Florida state official, a member of the United States House of Representatives as well as involvement with many civic organizations. Alexium is pleased to welcome her tremendous talent, consumer advocacy and passion to our team. "Karen's experience in protecting the health and safety of the public as an influential voice on the United States Congress House Ways and Means Committee and her role in government oversight of US National Security makes her the perfect fit to assist Alexium with advancing our goal of safer chemistry for all through innovation. The Board looks forward to working with Congresswoman Thurman on the Board and benefiting from her experience in both consumer and defense issues," said Mr. Gavin Rezos, Chairman.

Congresswoman Thurman was first elected to the United States Congress in 1993 and served five consecutive terms (10 years) representing Florida's 5th Congressional District. She was only the 6th woman in more than 200 years to be assigned to the House Ways and Means Committee, from which she became known for her tireless efforts to protect the health and well-being of the public. While establishing herself as a national leader on US Health Policy within the halls of Congress, she also maintained an expertise in security issues as the Ranking Member of the National Security, International Affairs, and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the US Government Reform Committee. Today, the Congresswoman continues to be an advocate for her clients in Washington, DC with her firm, TG&C Group, LLC.

"It is an honor to be appointed to the Board of a company leading the way in affordable, environmentally friendly solutions to improve safety for consumer products through cutting edge technology. The company's products are capable of eliminating the dangerous exposure to toxic chemicals usually associated with flame resistant chemistry while providing a safer, essential fire-resistant alternative for consumer products and military products alike," said Congresswoman Thurman. "Having spent a career fighting for the absolute protection of children and soldiers, I could not be more pleased to join such an outstanding team."

Karen Thurman will be appointed to both the Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee of the Board.

About Alexium International Group Limited:

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX, AJX: AX, Nasdaq Designate: AXXIY) holds proprietary patent applications for novel technologies developed to provide flame retardancy for a wide range of materials. These environmentally friendly flame retardants have applications for a number of industries and can be customized. Further, Alexium has developed products for a range of other applications including phase-change materials, water repellents, antimicrobials, and combinations thereof. Alexium also holds patents for a process developed initially by the U.S. Department of Defense, which allows for the surface modification and attachment of nano-particles or multiple chemical functional groups to surfaces or substrates to provide functions such as fire retardancy, water proofing, oil proofing, and anti- microbial treatments. Applications under development include but are not limited to textiles, packaging, electronics, and building materials. Alexium's chemical treatments are currently marketed under the Alexiflam™, Alexiflam FR™, Alexiflam SYN™, Alexiflam NF™, Alexiflam AD™, Alexiflam PB™, and Alexicool™ brand names. For additional information about Alexium, please visit www.alexiuminternational.com.