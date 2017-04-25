Alfredo Manresa Appointed to the Cuba Ventures' Board of Directors and an Update of the Modernization of 166 Websites

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CUV)(OTCBB:MPSFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cuba Banking and Finance expert, Alfredo Manresa, to the board of directors. The company is delighted to announce that the simultaneous development of 166 of the 432 owned Cuba-centric sites is on schedule. Media Expert & Advisor Vito Echevarria appears on Washington DC news network DCW50.

Alfredo Manresa Appointed Director

The company is pleased to announce that Alfredo Manresa Ruiz has joined the board of directors. Mr. Manresa has served as a key advisor to the company since March 22, 2016. Mr. Manresa is a seasoned international banking professional and manager. Mr Manresa was a management executive for Spain's CAM Bank (now Sabadell) between 1989-2012 in various high profile management roles, including branch and regional management positions in Europe and Latin America and, the founding manager of CAM Bank in Havana, Cuba. During his tenure as Country Bank Director in Havana, Alfredo handled over 80 million Euros annually in loans and investment, having been licensed for financial operations by the Central Bank of Cuba. Alfredo's extensive knowledge of the Cuban banking and financial system brings an important addition to Cuba Ventures board of directors. Under the helm of Alfredo, the Havana branch he managed earned the award of best CAM Bank International Branch in 2003, 2004 and 2005, surpassing notable international branches in Miami, London, Paris and Mexico. He is fluent in Spanish and English, in addition to his accomplished career in the corporate and private banking world, Alfredo will be a strong management asset for upcoming financial dealings and Cuba focused investments, employing his knowledge and experience of the inner workings of Cuba's financial system and banking regulations.

166 website modernization & update on schedule

The 96 informational websites being updated by Vancouver-based Think Tank Labs, as per the new release of December 12th, 2016, is progressing smoothly with an estimated conclusion date of May 10th. The 96 informational websites being updated by Vancouver-based Think Tank Labs, as per the new release of December 12th, 2016, is progressing smoothly with an estimated conclusion date of May 10th. The Founder of Think Tank Labs, Cale Gibson, commented: "the update of the informational web properties for Cuba Ventures is running along smoothly with the overall performance of the speed of the website being increased by 88% as well as being fully mobile friendly."

The 70 e-commerce websites, under a separate update program using numerous specialized third-parties, is arriving at fruition, with a pilot beta site set for launch in early June, two months before scheduled.

Steve Marshall, CEO of Cuba Ventures commented "bringing our e-commerce infrastructure, and design in-line with current technologies has been the singular objective since this update cycle began. Shareholders should note that our legacy websites continue to be highly productive, as sales revenue demonstrates; however, my review of the upcoming e-commerce beta site is positive. Functionality and design are light-years ahead of our legacy e-commerce sites, while the assortment of services available for direct purchase has increased twofold, allied to our increased supplier agreement offer and local agency equity ownership. I anticipate that these updated websites will increase revenue through, not only a more efficient booking process for the 1000s of current travel offers but, the addition of direct-pay, highly attractive bespoke services for North American visitors, absent in our current legacy website iterations."

Cuba Ventures in the Media

Cuba Ventures U.S Media Expert Vito Echevarria Interviewed on DCW50 news Washington DC:

About Cuba Ventures Corp.:

Cuba Ventures Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the growth and unique opportunities in the USD $3.5 billion per year Cuban travel and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and online portals providing travel information, featuring individual web assets for Cuba's popular cities and towns, online booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering to international visitors to Cuba. Travelucion's online travel division is a duly licensed retail travel supplier handling millions of dollars in sales annually.

For further information on Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CUV) or Travelucion visit the Company's website at www.cubaventures.com or www.travelucion.com. The Company has 72,412,487 shares issued and outstanding.

CUBA VENTURES CORP.

Steve Marshall, CEO

