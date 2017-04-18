Algae Dynamics Corp Retains The Eversull Group as its Investor Relations and Public Relations Firm

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Algae Dynamics Corp, (OTCQB: ADYNF), a company engaged in the development of unique health products and pharmaceuticals that utilize hemp, cannabis and algae oils announced today that it has retained the services of The Eversull Group (TEG), an experienced and successful Investor Relations and Shareholder Services firm, to assist the Company to increase visibility to the investment community, improve shareholder communications, and expand media relations.

Richard Rusiniak, CEO of Algae Dynamics Corp, commented, "We are pleased to be working with The Eversull Group. By using their services, we will have a better corporate profile within the investment community and improve investors' understanding of our company."

Jack Eversull, President and Founder of TEG, Inc., said, "The Eversull Group would like to welcome Algae Dynamics Corp and we are excited to have them as a new client. We are looking forward to getting their story out to the investment community and assist with their investor relations and shareholder services."

Algae Dynamics Corp is engaged in the development of unique health products and pharmaceuticals that utilize hemp, cannabis and algae oils. This is an extension of the Company's plan to commercialize our proprietary BioSilo® algae cultivation system for the high volume, low cost production of pure contaminant-free algae biomass which is high in Omega-3 fatty acids. We have engaged two Canadian universities to provide research into the use of extracts from botanicals including cannabis and Omega 3 algae oil to develop products that combine significant health benefits. Our research/product development is focusing on cancer and mental health.

For more information on Algae Dynamics Corp, please visit www.algaedynamics.com.

The Eversull Group, Inc. (www.TheEversullGroup.com) was founded in 1997 by Jack Eversull. TEG is a full-service investor relations and shareholder services consulting firm focusing on customizing each client with strategic IR/PR programs to broaden investor awareness and enhance corporate image.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information. There are many factors that could cause the Company's expectations and beliefs about its operations, its services and service offerings, its results to fail to materialize. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Management assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and also reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K and available on our website: www.sont.tv.