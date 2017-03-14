Algeco Announces Successful Exchange Offer; Will Undertake an English Scheme or Alternative Process to Implement the PIK Exchange

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) -

Algeco/Scotsman Holding S.à r.l. ("AS Holding" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Algeco Group"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that its subsidiary, Algeco Scotsman PIK S.A. ("AS PIKCo"), and certain of its affiliates (collectively with AS PIKCo, the "Offerors") have successfully obtained the consents of holders, representing over 90% in principal amount of the payment-in-kind loans (the "PIK Loans") made to AS PIKCo, to the transactions set forth in the exchange offer and consent solicitation process previously announced by the Algeco Group on February 17, 2017 (the "PIK Exchange"). The Offerors have now elected to take steps to commence an English scheme of arrangement (or an alternative restructuring process) (a "Court Process") to implement the terms of the PIK Exchange such that it will be binding on 100% of the PIK Loan lenders. PIK Loan lenders are expected to receive the same consideration under a Court Process as they would have received had 100% of the PIK Loans participated in the PIK Exchange. Please see the February 17, 2017 announcement for a description of the consideration being offered to PIK Loan lenders in the PIK Exchange. The Offerors have already received, as part of the PIK Exchange, irrevocable instructions from over 90% of the PIK Loan lenders to vote in favor of an English scheme of arrangement to implement the PIK Exchange. At the conclusion of the PIK Exchange, the PIK Loans will be cancelled.

To allow for the Offerors and the majority PIK lenders to agree a timeline for the implementation of a Court Process, the expiration time of the PIK Exchange will be extended to 5:00 p.m., London time, on March 20, 2017. If PIK lenders who did not tender their PIK Loans prior to the expiration time seek to tender their PIK Loans after the expiration time, the Offerors may, with the consent of the majority PIK lenders, accept such PIK Loans for exchange after the expiration time and effectuate the PIK Exchange without commencing a Court Process.

About Algeco Scotsman

Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 25 countries with a modular fleet of approximately 275,000 units. The company operates as Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.