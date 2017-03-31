Algeco Scotsman Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results Conference Call and Extension of Revolving Syndicated Facility Agreement

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Algeco/Scotsman Holding S.à r.l. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco Scotsman"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced the following:

Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results Conference Call

Algeco Scotsman's subsidiary, Algeco Scotsman Global S.à r.l., will hold its fourth quarter 2016 financial results conference call on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

To access the call, please dial (630) 691-2753 or (800) 774-6070 (US toll free) and enter participant PIN code 9988868# approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. You will be placed on hold until the event begins. The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet with an accompanying slide presentation. To join the web conference, go to http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=2&a=UKqpbbKybnLLCr. Please enter your name, email address and company to join the call. The customer service team can be reached at any time by pressing *0 on your telephone keypad.

The fourth quarter 2016 financial information is available at http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on Monday, April 3, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Following the call, a recording of the call will also be available.

Extension of Revolving Syndicated Facility Agreement

On March 31, 2017, certain of Algeco Scotsman's U.S., Canadian, U.K., Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries (the "Borrowers") entered into Amendment No. 2 to the Amended and Restated Revolving Syndicated Facility Agreement, dated December 19, 2013 (as amended to date, the "Extended Credit Agreement"), with Bank of America, N.A., as collateral agent and administrative agent, and the financial institutions parties thereto.

The Extended Credit Agreement provides for a maximum availability of $1.1 billion and a maturity date of July 10, 2018. The amount which can be borrowed is based on a defined formula of available borrowing base assets.

"We are pleased to announce the extension of our ABL credit facility which, together with the success of our recently-announced PIK exchange, reflects the progress Algeco Scotsman is making in improving its capital structure. We want to thank our banking group for their continued support of Algeco Scotsman," said Diarmuid Cummins, Chief Executive Officer of Algeco Scotsman.

The above summary of the Extended Credit Agreement is a summary only and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text thereof, a copy of which is available at www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html.

About Algeco Scotsman

Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 25 countries with a modular fleet of approximately 274,000 units. The company operates as Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.