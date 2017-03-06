Algodon Fine Wines to be Featured on South American Sea Cruise, Land and Vineyard Holiday

Land and Vineyard Holiday Include Tour and Accommodations at Algodon Mansion & Wine Estates

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : VINO), a real estate development brand with luxury lifestyle assets and premium wines in Argentina, is proud to announce that its fine wines will be featured on Cruise Planners' 15-night South American cruise, land and vineyard holiday, which includes a sea adventure on Ocean Cruises' Sirena, from October 30 to November 13, 2017.

Guests will begin the cruise portion of the holiday in Rio de Janeiro for a 12-night journey to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Stops include the Brazilian ports of Buzios, Ilha Grande, Parati, Santos, Porto Belo and Rio Grande do Sur, as well Punta del Este and Montevideo, Uruguay. Oceania's Sirena cruise ship features four unique, restaurants, a world-class fitness center and spa, eight lounges and bars, a casino and 342 lavish suites and luxurious staterooms.

Cruise includes:

Airfare to & From the USA from Major Gateways

Transfer to & From the Airport to the Ship

Brazilian Visa Fee

Cruise Welcome Reception

All Meals & Beverage Package

Algodon Fine Wines

Private Group Dinner on Board

Pre-paid Gratuities Included

Once in Argentina, guests will stay at the luxurious Algodon Mansion's boutique hotel for one extraordinary night in Buenos Aires, where they will enjoy a spectacular wine and charcuterie experience. The next day they will fly to Mendoza and visit Algodon Wine Estates for 2 memorable nights of luxury among the vineyards in Argentina wine country. The 3-night Algodon Hotels experience includes:

Wine & Charcuterie Experience at Algodon Mansion

Transfers to & From the Ship & the Airport

Breakfast at Algodon Mansion

Domestic Round Trip Flight in Argentina

Private ½ Day Panoramic Mendoza City Tour (excluding lunch)

Four Meals at Algodon Wine Estates

Algodon Winery Tour

Tennis & Green Fee

Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines, founded in 2007, is one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s. The Mendoza winery in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital is fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes.

Algodon Fine Wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker, Mauro Nosenzo, who is aided by acclaimed oenologist Marcello Pelleriti and advised by Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Algodon's goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Brought together by CEO Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Algodon recently appointed Seaview Imports as its sole U.S. agent and importer of Algodon's complete portfolio of fine wines produced in the San Rafael, Mendoza wine region of Argentina.

"Our entire Algodon team is excited to be included in this unique and exciting experience showcasing the best South America has to offer, via land and sea," said Scott Mathis, Algodon's founder, chairman and CEO. "Guests will begin the tour visiting some of Brazil and Uruguay's most beautiful and historic ports of call. Once in Argentina, we are pleased to share a memorable wine experience at Buenos Aires' premiere luxury boutique hotel, Algodon Mansion. Guests will finish the 15-day journey at our vineyards in San Rafael, Mendoza, the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind from their adventure while sipping on our premium wines or playing a round of golf on our estate."

Ocean view Sirena Stateroom plus Algodon Hotel Packages starting at $7,308.00 per person.

The first five staterooms booked will receive a $200 on board credit per stateroom.

The first to book suites at Algodon Mansion will receive the largest accommodations of up to 1,300 sq. ft.

Book as soon as possible to receive the best staterooms and suites available on board, as well as limited availability for the post cruise visit to Algodon Mansion and Algodon Wine Estates.

For more information, please contact: Adam Martindale of Martindale Travel & Tours at 206-399-2138, amartindale@cruiseplanners.com, or www.martindaletravelandtours.com/rw/view/7764.

