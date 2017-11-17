Algodon Fine Wines Rolls Out Portfolio of Malbec Wines with Sherry-Lehmann in New York and Surrounding East Coast States

Premiere Wine & Spirits Retailer Now Features Algodon's Portfolio of Malbec Wines on Award-Winning Website and at Marquee Park Avenue Store for Upcoming Launch Event in December

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : VINO), a real estate development brand with luxury lifestyle assets and premium wines in Argentina, has commenced the rollout of its Malbec wines with Sherry-Lehmann Wine & Spirits, a leading wine and spirits merchant, now bringing Algodon Fine Wines' portfolio of award-winning Malbec wines produced in the San Rafael, Mendoza wine region of Argentina to select cities on the East Coast of the United States. To order your favorite Algodon Fine Wines, please visit sherry-lehmann.com.

Algodon Fine Wines featured with Sherry-Lehmann are: Pinot Noir-2014, Black Label PIMA-2011, Bornarda-2014, Cabernet Sauvignon-2014, Malbec-2014, Reserva Malbec-Bornada-2013, Black Label Gran Cuvee-2011, Reserva Malbec-2012 and Reserva Cabernet Franc-Malbec-2013.

Algodon Group will host an investor wine event at Sherry Lehmann's marquee store in New York City to celebrate the launch, on December 16, 2017. Algodon is offering a special online discount on its wines to existing investors and details surrounding the wine event will be announced in an upcoming press release.

Sherry-Lehmann, established in 1934 and celebrating its 83rd year in business, will showcase Algodon's Malbec and Bonarda wines at its marquee store located at 505 Park Avenue at 59th Street in New York City. The Sherry-Lehmann store is renowned for a deep stock of fine wine and spirits from across the globe, their helpful, knowledgeable staff, and an award-winning website. Algodon Fine Wines will be available for sale in Sherry-Lehmann's Marquee Park Ave store as well as through the Sherry-Lehmann online shop at www.sherry-lehmann.com.

"Finally, our wines are now available and we are proud to be featured at one of the most well-respected wine and spirits retailers in the United States," said Scott Mathis, Algodon's founder, chairman and CEO. "We look forward to working with Sherry-Lehmann's experienced team to accelerate the launch of our award-winning Malbec and Bonarda wines to the East Coast. Furthermore, their established online presence provides a first-class website ordering portal that will showcase our wines and expand our reach in the United States."

"We are pleased to include Algodon's exceptional portfolio of Fine Malbec Wines and blends at our store and on our online portal." said Chris Adams, Sherry-Lehmann Chairman and CEO. "Since commencing our partnership with Algodon last year, we have pre-sold numerous cases of wines in anticipation of their arrival at our store. Algodon's combination of premium quality at a great value is proving to be a great fit for our loyal clients."

Algodon Fine Wines, founded in 2007 and with vineyards dating back to 1946, is one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s. The Mendoza winery in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital is fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes. Over 325 acres of vines produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam.

Algodon Fine Wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker, Mauro Nosenzo, who is aided by acclaimed oenologist Marcello Pelleriti and advised by Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Algodon's goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Brought together by CEO Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Algodon recently appointed Seaview Imports as its sole U.S. agent and importer of Algodon's complete portfolio of fine wines produced in the San Rafael, Mendoza wine region of Argentina.

Algodon's premium wines have received a number of top awards and ratings from the world's foremost tasting competitions. On October 19, 2016, Algodon was awarded a gold medal in the Global Malbec Masters 2016 Wine Competition for its 2012 Black Label Malbec. Global masters of wine & master sommeliers awarded the prestigious gold medal during a series of blind tasting competitions, designed to reward the very best Malbecs in the world, ranging from the mountains of Mendoza and Chile's Maipo Valley to the châteaux of Cahors. Also of note, Algodon's 2014 Bonarda Estate was awarded a gold medal at the 2017 New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. At the event, Algodon's portfolio of fine wines were awarded a total of five medals.

Algodon's 2012 Black Label Malbec represents the best selection from Algodon Fine Wines 1946 Malbec vines, whose low yield produces full concentration of fruit and flavor. The tannin structure is underscored with the combination of terroir and skilled winemaking. The Black Label Malbec spends 24 months in new French oak after the microvinification method, the grapes are harvested in late February, and attentively selected directly in the vineyards.

The company's complete portfolio of fine wines is currently available in distinguished wine bars, wine shops, restaurants and hotels in Buenos Aires and Mendoza (including over 210 sales points throughout Argentina). Algodon Fine Wines are also distributed in Germany, Switzerland, Guernsey, U.K., the Netherlands and today in the United States.

In conjunction with the launch of Algodon Fine Wines with Sherry-Lehmann, Algodon Group is offering shareholders of record a 25% discount on all Algodon Fine Wine purchases through the Sherry-Lehmann on-line wine shop, utilizing PROMO CODE: VINO1234. For more information and to order your favorite Algodon Fine Wines, please click here.

About Sherry-Lehmann Wine & Spirits

Founded in 1934, Sherry-Lehmann is located in the heart of Manhattan, at 505 Park Avenue. The Sherry-Lehmann store combines old-world charm with modern sophistication, and caters to seasoned wine lovers and beginners alike. Renowned for its deep stock of fine wine and spirits from across the globe, it's helpful, knowledgeable staff, and award-winning website, Sherry-Lehmann is committed to delivering an incomparable level of customer service. Entering its 83rd year of business, Sherry-Lehmann's dedication has earned many awards, including: "Retailer of the Year" (The Wine Enthusiast), "New York's #1 Wine Shop" (Zagat), and the "#1 Wine Shop in America" (Forbes). Visit www.Sherry-Lehmann.com for more information.

About Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group (Algodon Group)

In building our luxury brand ALGODON®, one of prestige, distinction and elegance, we begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of our award-wining wines. Algodon Wines ultimately serve as our ambassador, as we then identify and develop vineyard operations, luxury lifestyle properties, and other real estate assets and opportunities. Our company has a passion for seeking outstanding opportunities, with the potential for growth, in spectacular settings. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will only continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our company's brand and real estate holdings. Algodon's non-leveraged, luxury assets serve as our mainstay and are currently concentrated in Argentina, which we believe represents one of the most undervalued investment sectors in the world today. For more information, please visit www.algodongroup.com.

