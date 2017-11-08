Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group Announces Partnership with Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : VINO), a real estate development brand with luxury lifestyle assets and premium wines in Argentina, has partnered with Art Basel, an organization which stages the world's premier modern and contemporary art fairs annually in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong for the launch of Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires from November 2-5, 2017.

With Buenos Aires as its first city, Art Basel Cities is developing a multi-year initiative to help highlight and strengthen the Argentinian contemporary art scene, while engaging with the full spectrum of its visual arts community. Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires will help support the city's cultural ecosystem including artists, galleries, not-for-profit spaces and public institutions, promoting it to a worldwide audience and Art Basel's extensive network.

To celebrate the launch of Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires and to share information about the collaboration, the Art Basel Cities House in Buenos Aires recently hosted a series of events and workshops on November 2 to November 5, 2017. Algodon Mansion is delighted to announce its partnership with Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires. Algodon joins other leading luxury brands as partners for the initiative, including UBS, Audemars Piguet and BMW.

Art Basel and the city of Buenos Aires will help support and strengthen the local art community through the launch of the Art Basel Cities Exchange, which will include initiatives such as Project Bureau, an internship program and crowdfunding campaign. In addition, the Art Basel Cities Exchange will host residencies around the world for Argentine professionals working in the arts, including internships, curatorial residencies, artist exchanges and artist mentorships.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires initiative," said Scott Mathis, Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Buenos Aires possesses a dynamic and growing art culture in Latin America and this event will be a great opportunity to promote local artists. We look forward to welcoming guests to our beautiful Algodon Mansion."

Algodon Mansion is an all-suite, luxury boutique hotel located in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina and is the only Relais & Chateaux member hotel in Buenos Aires. This 1912 landmark building is fashioned in French Classical design and has been impeccably restored, yet re-imagined with inspired contemporary elegance and sophistication. 10 luxury suites offer the most exclusive comforts in design, technology, and amenities. Suites overlook a shaded residential street as well as an exquisite six-story interior light-well that features a cascading waterfall descending to the lobby. The main floor of the hotel features a restaurant serving the finest Argentine cuisine in an intimate setting, which opens to a covered outside dining patio with a crackling fireplace. A wine bar in the lobby offers chic ambiance, and the rooftop houses a luxury spa, terrace pool, and open-air cigar bar and lounge.

Located in the heart of Recoleta, Buenos Aires' embassy and luxury hotel district, Algodon Mansion is just a stroll away from the city's main shopping boulevards. Recoleta is touted as the city's most elegant residential neighborhood, and its broad tree-lined avenues, fashionable boutiques, high-end restaurants, cafés, art galleries, and opulent belle époque architecture have earned Buenos Aries the endearment; 'The Paris of South America.'

Algodon Mansion and its spacious suites have been designed to meet the highest quality standards for service, technology, comfort, and sophisticated aesthetic appeal. Large and lavish bathrooms, beautifully decorated in book matched Italian Calacatta marble and French Limestone, feature oversized steam showers with Hansgrohe designed waterfall fixtures. Ebony wood floors, B&B Italia and Capelinni furniture design, original works of art, and luxury bath care products are just a few of the amenities offered that round out Algodon Mansion's accommodations.

Algodon Wine Bar & Charcuterie on the main floor of the mansion, features an elegant dining room with an intimate 50-seat setting and opens to a glass-covered outdoor dining patio with a crackling fireplace. Its chic décor evokes the romantic aura of iconic Buenos Aires. The restaurant offers a seasonal menu and serves fresh ingredients from the plantation at Algodon Wine Estates in San Rafael, Mendoza, such as estate-cultivated fruit, vegetables, olive oil, and other simple essentials. The menu reflects traditional Argentine cuisine infused with modern flair. Algodon Wine Bar & Charcuterie offers a gastronomical tour throughout the country by presenting some of the least known yet most fascinating and delectable Argentine fare, as well as a well-cultivated collection of Argentine wines. The mansion's wine cellar also offers guests a selection of fine international and Argentine wines, including those from Algodon's own private collection at Algodon Wine Estates in San Rafael, Mendoza.

About Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires

A long-term collaboration with the vibrant Argentine capital, Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires will explore and expand the city's cultural ecosystem and highlight its dynamic art scene, promoting it to a global audience and Art Basel's extensive network. Following the launch of the Art Basel Cities Exchange in 2017, a city-wide week of public art programming, directed by Cecilia Alemani, will take place from September 11 to September 16, 2018. For further information on Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires please click here .

About Algodon Mansion

Algodon Mansion is the first Relais & Châteaux hotel in Buenos Aires, and features 10 spacious luxury suites - some exceeding 1,200 square feet and all keeping with the stately property's Belle Époque architecture. Exuding old-world Argentinean charm while providing state-of-the-art luxuries, Algodon Mansion includes 24-hour concierge service, a fine-dining restaurant serving Argentine cuisine, a wine cellar, lobby bar, a covered outside patio and fireplace, and a luxurious rooftop pool, sauna, spa and bar. For more information on Algodon Mansion, please click here.

About Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group (Algodon Group)

In building our luxury brand ALGODON®, one of prestige, distinction and elegance, we begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of our award-wining wines. Algodon Wines ultimately serve as our ambassador, as we then identify and develop vineyard operations, luxury lifestyle properties, and other real estate assets and opportunities. Our company has a passion for seeking outstanding opportunities, with the potential for growth, in spectacular settings. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will only continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our company's brand and real estate holdings. Algodon's non-leveraged, luxury assets serve as our mainstay and are currently concentrated in Argentina, which we believe represents one of the most undervalued investment sectors in the world today. For more information, please visit www.algodongroup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2017. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Algodon. Algodon disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.