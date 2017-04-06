Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group Partners with The Eden Residence Club to Offer Luxury Services Exclusively to Algodon Wine Estates Homeowners and Algodon Group Shareholders

New By-Invitation 'Club of Clubs' Comprised of The World's Finest 'Destination Clubs' and Private 'Residence Clubs'

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : VINO), a real estate development brand with luxury lifestyle assets and premium wines in Argentina, has partnered with The Eden Residence Club to offer luxury services exclusively to Algodon Wine Estates homeowners and Algodon Group shareholders.

The Eden Club, located in St Andrews, Scotland, is an international Private Members' Golf Club which focuses on the very highest echelons of the game. The Club's home, Pittormie Castle, is a magnificent baronial castle which provides a warm ambience with facilities and services that are typically found only in the very finest Private Clubs. Formerly the home of the first Duke of Fife, having been given to Ludovic of Lennox by King James VI in 1596, the Castle was lovingly restored by The Eden Club in 2005 under the guidance of Historic Scotland.

As an Algodon Group shareholder and/or an Algodon Wine Estates homeowner, this partnership provides an opportunity to benefit from:

Access to stay at the Club's beautiful home, Pittormie Castle, the home of golf

Ability to market and rent Algodon Wine Estates property out through the Club's private members' website

Access to thousands of luxurious private properties around the world, which are available to book on a simple 'pay on reservation' basis, at discounted nightly rates

Exclusive invitations to world-class events

"Our partnership with the Eden Club brings together two highly sought-after luxury communities to benefit our shareholders and homeowners," said Scott Mathis, Algodon's founder, chairman and CEO. "With this relationship, we now have access to an historic location in Scotland to play, relax, dine and entertain guests, as well as many more luxury destinations around the world to choose from. We look forward to additional partnerships such as this that will bring added income and additional travel experience opportunities to our shareholders and homeowners."

"We chose this affiliation with Algodon Estates because of its distinction of prestige and elegance, with a focus on the quality and reputation of its award-winning wines," said Tom Lawrence, Chairman of The Eden Residence Club. "Algodon Wine Estates is the perfect destination for our members looking for a luxury experience in South America with its luxury homes, vineyards, golf course and award-winning eight-suite wine themed hotel lodge."

The Eden Residence Club is pleased to offer preferential terms for the first 50 Algodon Group shareholders or Algodon Wine Estates home owners who join. For more information, please visit the private website www.theedenresidenceclub.org using your unique ID: AL123.

About the Eden Club

Founded in 1997, The Eden Club is an international Private Members' Golf Club which focuses on the very highest echelons of the game. As an alternative to a venue-dependent second club, the privileges of Membership are crafted to build on local dimensions with regional and international golfing experiences via an outstanding schedule of events and a unique Secretariat (Concierge) Service. The Club's evolution has witnessed it become more than just a golf club -- it is as much about accessing magnificent experiences, participating in outstanding events and meeting wonderful people as it is about golf. Unlike any other Club in the world the flexibility and range of Membership privileges to ensure members are able to utilize the Club's services wherever and whenever they travel, meaning that Membership becomes an important part of their lifestyle.

About Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group (Algodon Group)

In building our luxury brand ALGODON®, one of prestige, distinction and elegance, we begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of our award-wining wines. Algodon Wines ultimately serve as our ambassador, as we then identify and develop vineyard operations, luxury lifestyle properties, and other real estate assets and opportunities. Our company has a passion for seeking outstanding opportunities, with the potential for growth, in spectacular settings. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will only continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our company's brand and real estate holdings. Algodon's non-leveraged, luxury assets serve as our mainstay and are currently concentrated in Argentina, which we believe represents one of the most undervalued investment sectors in the world today. For more information, please visit www.algodongroup.com.