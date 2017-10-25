Algorithms, smart cities and privacy invasion discussed in latest issue of The New Economy

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - Oct. 25, 2017) - We live in a world driven by algorithms.

These are technological tools used by companies like Google, which learn from large swathes of data – and provide an optimised response.

Increasingly, algorithms infiltrate our lives.

They are particularly prominent when trying to find something online; if we type something into a search engine, it produces a set of results to us decided by algorithms. They also have a reputation for being neutral and fairer than humans.

But this might be a fallacy, says Kim Darrah, in the latest issue of The New Economy.

She argues that, by virtue of being designed by humans, algorithms are likely to have inherited their mistakes – and can perpetuate them.

To discover why algorithms aren't as perfect as they're made out to be, pick up your copy of the magazine.

Also in this issue, Barclay Ballard asks if Big Brother is watching you?

It's the question many have about smart cities, which use surveillance and technology in a way that's sharper than ever before.

In some ways, this is a good thing: technology makes it easier to keep track of one's health, spending habits and much more.

But many are still worried that smart cities could encroach on people's privacy.

Are these concerns well placed? Ballard discusses.

Elsewhere Luján Scarpinelli looks at Netflix, which – along with other online video streaming services – is leaving broadcasters scrambling to keep up.

Millions of pounds have been spent on shows such as The Crowd, Marco Polo and House of Cards to accommodate this revolution.

Will things stay the same, or can television bring audiences back?

To discover this and more, pick up the latest copy of The New Economy, available in print, online and on tablet now:

www.theneweconomy.com

