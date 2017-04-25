AlgoSec Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

AlgoSec Security Incident Response App part of collaborative development to stay ahead of evolving threats

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - AlgoSec, a leading provider of business-driven security management solutions today launched the AlgoSec Security Incident Response App which integrates with IBM security intelligence technology to tie security incidents directly to the business processes that are or potentially will be impacted. By augmenting threat analysis with critical business context, the AlgoSec App enables the SOC team to immediately assess the scale of the risk to the business and prioritize remediation efforts.

The new application is freely available to the security community through IBM Security App Exchange, a marketplace where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies. As threats are evolving faster than ever, collaborative development amongst the security community will help organizations adapt quickly and speed innovation in the fight against cybercrime.

The AlgoSec Security Incident Response App leverages IBM QRadar, the company's security intelligence platform which analyzes data across an organization's IT infrastructure in real-time to identify potential security threats. Leveraging QRadar's new open application programming interfaces (API), AlgoSec Security Incident Response App allows AlgoSec and IBM customers to:

Highlight the criticality of the business applications impacted by the attack

Automatically isolate compromised servers from the network

Automatically associate security incidents with the applications, servers, network connectivity flows and security devices impacted by an attack

Identify network connectivity to/from a compromised server on a visual, interactive map

Get a full audit trail to assist with cyber threat forensics and compliance reporting

The AlgoSec Security Incident Response App is an add-on to AlgoSec's Security Management Solution, which automates security policy management across cloud and on-premise networks. Once a vulnerable business application has been identified, the AlgoSec solution can automatically isolate all compromised or vulnerable servers from the network to neutralize the impact of the attack on the business.

"When confronted with multiple alerts, the SOC team needs a way to quickly and easily sift through the volumes of data to identify the attacks that will most likely impact key business processes and take action -- before they impact business productivity and its reputation," commented Bruno Weinberger, VP Strategic Alliances at AlgoSec. "By integrating with IBM QRadar, joint customers can now link cyber attacks directly to the business applications that are or potentially will be affected and then prioritize and automate remediation efforts based on the severity, business impact and risk -- thereby aligning incident response processes with business strategy."

About AlgoSec

The leading provider of business-driven security management solutions, AlgoSec helps the world's largest organizations align security with their business processes. With AlgoSec users can discover, map and migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch -- across their cloud, SDN and on-premise networks. Over 1,500 enterprises, including 20 of the Fortune 50, utilize AlgoSec's solutions to make their organizations more agile, more secure and more compliant -- all the time. Since its inception, AlgoSec has provided the industry's only money-back guarantee.

About IBM Security

IBM's security platform provides the security intelligence to help organizations holistically protect their people, data, applications and infrastructure. IBM offers solutions for identity and access management, security information and event management, database security, application development, risk management, endpoint management, next-generation intrusion protection and more. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research and development, and delivery organizations. For more information, please visit www.ibm.com/security, follow @IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.