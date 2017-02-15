AlgoSec Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative at RSA 2017

AlgoSec and Splunk Combine Forces to Deliver Automated and Continuous Response, Optimize Analytics-Driven Security and Improve Operational Efficiency

RIDGEFIELD, NJ and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - AlgoSec, the leading provider of business-driven security policy management solutions and Splunk Inc., provider of the leading software platform for real-time Operational Intelligence, today announced that AlgoSec has joined the Splunk® Adaptive Response Initiative. Powered by a growing list of leading cybersecurity technology vendors, Adaptive Response is a best-of-breed security initiative that leverages end-to-end context and continuous response to improve security operations with an adaptive security architecture. The announcement was made at the 2017 RSA Security Conference.

Following its unveiling at the 2016 RSA Security Conference, the Adaptive Response Initiative now includes over 20 participating vendors as members. With this extensive network, organizations can use Splunk Adaptive Response to further interact with data, extract and share new insights, gain more context and invoke actions across key security and IT domains. Ultimately, this allows customers to detect threats faster, make analytics-driven decisions and improve operational efficiencies within their Security Operations Center (SOC).

"AlgoSec's approach to security policy management directly aligns with the Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative. When facing down a relentless barrage of cyber-attacks, the SOC team needs a way to easily sift through and identify the attacks that will most likely impact key business processes and quickly take action -- before they impact your business and its reputation," said Bruno Weinberger, VP Strategic Alliances at AlgoSec. "By combining Splunk's centrally positioned analytics-driven security platform along with the AlgoSec automated security policy management solution we are thrilled to help security professionals around the world gather more context to detect threats quicker and deliver a more automated and continuous response against advanced attackers."

While many organizations employ a layered, multi-vendor approach to security, most individual solutions are not designed to work together outside of the box. Splunk Enterprise Security (Splunk ES), working in conjunction with technologies like AlgoSec, extends analytics-driven decision-making and improves detection, investigation and remediation times by centrally automating retrieval, sharing and response.

"We created the Adaptive Response Initiative so organizations could efficiently combat advanced attacks while utilizing their existing security architectures. Members like AlgoSec are key to the success of Adaptive Response," said Haiyan Song, senior vice president of security markets, Splunk. "Together we will solve this very challenging problem facing every enterprise."

To learn more about AlgoSec and Adaptive Response at RSA 2017, visit Splunk at booth #3421 and AlgoSec at booth #1133.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec enables the world's largest and most complex organizations to manage security based on what matters most -- the applications that power their business. Over 1,500 of the world's leading organizations, including 20 of the Fortune 50, rely on AlgoSec to automate and orchestrate network security policy management across cloud and on-premise networks, to drive business agility, security and compliance. AlgoSec has provided the industry's only money-back guarantee since 2005.

Splunk >, Listen to Your Data, The Engine for Machine Data, Hunk, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Light, SPL and Splunk MINT are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2017 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.