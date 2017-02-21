AlgoSec Launches New App for Cisco ACI to Monitor and Assess Risk and Compliance Across the Enterprise Network

First Security Policy Management App on the Newly Launched Cisco ACI App Center, App Complements AlgoSec's Full-Scale Integrated Solution for Cisco ACI

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Today at Cisco Live Berlin, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, AlgoSec, the leading provider of business-driven security policy management solutions, announced its new Connectivity and Compliance App for Cisco ACI, available on Cisco ACI App Center. AlgoSec will be demonstrating its integrated solution for Cisco ACI in the App at Cisco Live Berlin, February 20-24 2017, in booth E35-36. Additionally, AlgoSec and Cisco will be presenting a joint session on accelerating data center application deployments, on Wednesday, February 22 at 11:05 am in the Innovation Theatre, World of Solutions.

The new AlgoSec App assesses network connectivity, risk and compliance across the Cisco ACI fabric, directly from within the Cisco APIC user interface.

The AlgoSec for Cisco ACI App delivers key benefits including:

Identifies blocked network traffic and provides visibility into the security devices and their status across the network traffic route.

Updates the firewall policy in the event that network traffic is blocked erroneously.

Provides instant risk analysis for Cisco ACI Fabric alongside firewall security policies.

Delivers a detailed, audit-ready PCI compliance report for the Cisco ACI fabric.

"Managing security policies across enterprise-scale networks, requires a delicate balance between reducing the risk and provisioning connectivity for critical business applications," said Ranga Rao, Director of Technical Marketing at Cisco. "AlgoSec complements Cisco ACI's SDN infrastructure by extending ACI application policy model to security devices, thereby enabling companies to accelerate their data center application deployment and rapidly achieve the full potential of their Cisco ACI deployment. AlgoSec's new App further supports this objective by making automation and compliance even more accessible from within the Cisco ACI APIC."

The new App is an add-on to AlgoSec's integrated solution for Cisco ACI, announced in June 2016. Cisco ACI reduces TCO, automates IT tasks, and accelerates data center application deployments, using a business-relevant SDN policy model. Through a transparent integration, AlgoSec complements the Cisco ACI architecture by extending and enhancing its policy-based automation to all security devices across the enterprise network, both inside and outside the data center to help customers maintain a strong security posture across their organizations. With AlgoSec's visibility and unified security policy management capabilities, customers can now automatically process and apply security policy changes quickly, assess and reduce risk, help ensure compliance with all the leading industry regulations.

"Many of our customers rely on Cisco's network security solutions and are in the process of adopting Cisco ACI as their SDN platform. These customers need to be able to holistically manage security across their entire environment to ensure security, compliance as well as business agility," said Anner Kushnir, VP Technology at AlgoSec. "With both AlgoSec and Cisco taking an application-centric approach to security policy management, our partnership and this integration is very much aligned with both companies' strategy and will greatly benefit our joint enterprise customers."

About the AlgoSec Security Management Solution

AlgoSec's business-driven security management makes enterprises more agile, more secure and more compliant. Through a single pane of glass, AlgoSec provides holistic, business-level visibility across the entire network security infrastructure, including business applications and their connectivity flows -- in the cloud and on premise. With AlgoSec users can auto-discover application connectivity requirements, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, and intelligently automate time-consuming security changes and enhance them with business context, all seamlessly orchestrated across any heterogeneous environment.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec enables the world's largest and most complex organizations to manage security based on what matters most -- the applications that power their business. Over 1,500 of the world's leading organizations, including 20 of the Fortune 50, rely on AlgoSec to automate and orchestrate network security policy management across cloud and on-premise networks, to drive business agility, security and compliance. AlgoSec has provided the industry's only money-back guarantee since 2005.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.